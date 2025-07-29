Cabinet orders troop presence, to alert China and US over ceasefire breach

TUESDAY, JULY 29, 2025

The Thai Cabinet has instructed the armed forces to remain fully deployed along the Thai-Cambodian border to safeguard national sovereignty, following Cambodia’s violation of the recently agreed ceasefire.

Speaking at Government House on Tuesday, Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said the Cabinet reiterated its support for the military’s mission to defend Thailand’s territorial integrity. 

He confirmed that troops will remain in position until the situation improves.

Jirayu added that the Thai government would submit a formal notification to international observers—specifically representatives from China and the United States—who had witnessed the ceasefire negotiations held in Malaysia the previous day.

“The government will document and send details of how and in what form the ceasefire was breached after midnight,” Jirayu said.

 

