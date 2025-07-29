Cambodian PM Hun Manet Reflects on Ageing During Border Crisis, Vows Unwavering Resolve

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has taken to social media to reflect on the personal toll of recent border tensions with Thailand, stating he feels "five years older" with increased grey hair and a haggard appearance, yet assuring his compatriots of his undiminished resolve.

In a reflective post published early on Tuesday morning at approximately 7:00 AM – just hours after a ceasefire deal was struck at midnight on Monday – the Prime Minister greeted his people, extending deep gratitude for their support and acknowledging concerns about his appearance.

"It is true, in the past few days, I genuinely feel as if I've aged 5 years, with a more haggard face and significantly more grey hair," he wrote. He even noted that his assistants had advised him to dye his hair.

However, Hun Manet quickly pivoted to his current priorities, stressing that his focus was not on his physical appearance but on critical national missions.

He listed monitoring frontline developments, supporting troops, caring for "hundreds of thousands of refugees," and addressing the sudden return of Cambodian labourers from Thailand.

He identified his most significant challenge in recent days as "finding a way to end the fighting as quickly as possible, to save the lives of both soldiers and civilians living in the conflict areas, to prevent further deaths and injuries."

A swift ceasefire, he added, would expedite the return of affected citizens to their homes.