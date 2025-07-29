Trump Issues Congratulatory Message on Thai-Cambodia Ceasefire, Vows Trade Talks

President Donald Trump posted a congratulatory message on his personal social media platform just hours after learning that Thailand and Cambodia had reached a ceasefire deal in Malaysia on Monday night.

Trump commended both parties for the agreement and announced that he had instructed the US Trade Representative to promptly resume negotiations on a trade deal with both Thailand and Cambodia.

In his post, he also praised himself, stating that he was "the president of peace" after claiming to have ended "many wars" since assuming the US presidency.