Trump Issues Congratulatory Message on Thai-Cambodia Ceasefire, Vows Trade Talks

President Donald Trump posted a congratulatory message on his personal social media platform just hours after learning that Thailand and Cambodia had reached a ceasefire deal in Malaysia on Monday night.
Trump commended both parties for the agreement and announced that he had instructed the US Trade Representative to promptly resume negotiations on a trade deal with both Thailand and Cambodia.
In his post, he also praised himself, stating that he was "the president of peace" after claiming to have ended "many wars" since assuming the US presidency.
His full post read:
"Just spoke to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand and Prime Minister of Cambodia. I am pleased to announce that, after the involvement of President Donald J. Trump, both Countries have reached a CEASEFIRE and PEACE. Congratulations to all! By ending this War, we have saved thousands of lives. I have instructed my Trade Team to restart negotiations on Trade. I have now ended many Wars in just six months - I am proud to be the President of PEACE!"