Japan welcomes Cambodia–Thailand ceasefire, thanks all involved
TUESDAY, JULY 29, 2025
Japan’s Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi has issued a statement welcoming the ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, describing it as vital for peace and stability in the region.
The Embassy of Japan in Thailand released the statement, titled "The Ceasefire Agreement between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Kingdom of Thailand", dated July 29, 2025.
The statement reads as follows:
The Government of Japan considers that a sound relationship between Cambodia and Thailand is extremely important for peace and stability in the region. In this regard, Japan has been working to encourage both Cambodia and Thailand to de-escalate the situation.
Japan welcomes that Cambodia and Thailand have reached an immediate and unconditional ceasefire agreement. Japan also highly commends the diplomatic efforts of all parties involved in achieving this agreement, including Malaysia as the host of the special meeting and the United States as the co-organiser.
The Government of Japan will continue to encourage both Cambodia and Thailand to promote steady implementation of the ceasefire agreement and de-escalation of the situation, in coordination with relevant countries.