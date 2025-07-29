Phumtham clarifies ceasefire does not mean border conflict has ended

He clarified that the ceasefire was necessary to halt damage to civilian lives and property before further talks could be held.

“I didn’t comply with anyone’s demands. But I had to be careful and prevent more damage. If talks fail, we’ll start again,” he said.

Continued clashes due to communication delays

Phumtham acknowledged that clashes had continued after the ceasefire deadline at midnight, but noted that the 800-kilometre Thai-Cambodian border made it difficult to relay information to all troops in time.

“We originally planned the ceasefire for 6pm, but both sides agreed to push it to midnight,” he said.

He attributed the continued skirmishes primarily to a lack of discipline among Cambodian troops.

Regional commanders to lead ceasefire enforcement

Phumtham said military leaders from both countries are now in talks to implement the ceasefire more effectively.

“If they fire at us with rifles, we’ll fire our rifles back,” he stated.

“We’ve authorised regional army commanders to lead negotiations since they’re at the front lines.”

He also revealed that Cambodia’s defence minister phoned him on Tuesday morning, and arrangements were being made for Thailand’s deputy defence minister to return the call.

Talks to continue under joint border mechanisms

Phumtham reaffirmed his commitment to dialogue, noting that talks would continue under the Regional Border Committee (RBC) and General Border Committee (GBC) frameworks.

He also mentioned that he had submitted six proposals from the Royal Thai Army during the Malaysia meeting, all of which were accepted—though he declined to elaborate on the details.

Angry exit after trade-tariff question

The acting premier abruptly ended the press conference after a reporter asked whether the US threat of import tariffs had influenced Thailand’s military restraint.

“You try to pressure me with what you believe—that’s it,” Phumtham said, before walking away.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that no trade deals would be made with either Thailand or Cambodia unless a ceasefire was reached.

