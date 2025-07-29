Thai armed forces reject Cambodian claim of ceasefire compliance

The Royal Thai Armed Forces firmly reject the statement made by Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, Spokesperson for the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence, who falsely claimed that "no gunfire was heard along the border" and that both sides had fully observed the ceasefire since midnight on July 28, 2025.

According to the statement, the facts on the ground directly contradict such assertions. Cambodian forces continued to fire into Thai territory at multiple locations after the agreed ceasefire deadline.

The Thai side possesses clear evidence of these violations, committed despite the joint agreement recently signed by the leaders of both countries.

Lieutenant General Maly Socheata is not only misleading the Cambodian public but also deceiving herself—trapped in the very illusion she has fabricated. 

Her actions go beyond misinformation; they represent a deliberate attempt to construct a false reality to obscure her side’s misconduct and evade accountability.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces call on Lieutenant General Maly Socheata to end this campaign of deception, which undermines trust and damages the fundamental principles of international cooperation. The international community must not allow such “verbal illusions” to obscure the truth.

Thailand reiterates that it has never initiated hostilities but is compelled to defend its sovereignty and protect its people through legitimate and lawful measures under international law.

 

