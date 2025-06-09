Thai armed forces present aerial evidence amid border clash with Cambodia

The armed forces’ Facebook post followed a clash between Thai and Cambodian troops in the area, located in Ubon Ratchathani province, on May 28.
According to its video clip, which is 1 minute and 28 seconds long, the aerial photographic evidence clearly shows that the Chong Bok area, where the clash took place, is within The territory.
RTARF explained that the map used by Cambodia as a reference is a 1:200,000 scale map, attached to the Franco-Siamese Treaty of 1907. This map lacks sufficient detail to accurately delineate the border and does not adhere to the watershed principle outlined in the treaty.
Thailand, on the other hand, uses a 1:50,000 scale map, referencing the L7018 map series, which is highly detailed. Based on aerial photographic evidence, the armed forces stated that it is evident that the Chong Bok area is within Thailand’s borders.