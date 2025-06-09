Thai Diplomacy Seeks Peaceful Resolution to Border Tensions with Cambodia

Thailand is actively pursuing a diplomatic resolution to recent tensions along its border with Cambodia, with the Foreign Ministry affirming the government's unwavering focus on positive bilateral relations to address the issues.

Speaking to Krungthep Turakij, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa stated that Thailand's immediate priority is to resolve the specific points of conflict, acknowledging that a long-term solution is also essential.

He noted, however, that the overall situation has "significantly improved."

Minister Maris emphasised that the current circumstances highlight the critical importance of good relations during times of heightened tensions.

"We must understand each other," he stated, asserting that the government is committed to resolving problems through diplomacy rather than emotional responses, calling this a "crucial lesson."

