Thai Diplomacy Seeks Peaceful Resolution to Border Tensions with Cambodia

Thailand is actively pursuing a diplomatic resolution to recent tensions along its border with Cambodia, with the Foreign Ministry affirming the government's unwavering focus on positive bilateral relations to address the issues.
Speaking to Krungthep Turakij, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa stated that Thailand's immediate priority is to resolve the specific points of conflict, acknowledging that a long-term solution is also essential.
He noted, however, that the overall situation has "significantly improved."
Minister Maris emphasised that the current circumstances highlight the critical importance of good relations during times of heightened tensions.
"We must understand each other," he stated, asserting that the government is committed to resolving problems through diplomacy rather than emotional responses, calling this a "crucial lesson."
The Foreign Minister confirmed the government's strenuous efforts, asserting that while retaliation would be straightforward, it is paramount to utilise the existing good relations between the two nations to achieve a peaceful resolution.
He expressed optimism that the outcome would be positive, with other outstanding issues to be addressed through the Joint Boundary Commission.
He reiterated that the situation remains "very good."
Maris also extended gratitude to all parties involved for their restraint, including military personnel and various sectors.
He noted that the Thai government itself has exercised considerable patience, striving to utilise the "most important strength" of both countries – their positive relationship – to guide problem-solving efforts.
The next pivotal step in this process is the meeting of the Joint Boundary Commission, scheduled for Saturday, 14th June.
Regarding the military presence along the frontier, Minister Maris indicated "positive signs," reiterating the government's commitment to preventing any escalation of the conflict.
He stressed that all parties must continue to exercise patience and restraint to ensure the improved situation progresses as intended, underlining that good bilateral relations are fundamental to restoring normalcy.
The Minister concluded that Thailand and Cambodia will engage in clear and thorough discussions to foster mutual understanding, ensuring that no unresolved issues burden future generations.