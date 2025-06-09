Cambodia retaliates against Thailand by reducing Thai Nationals’ stay to 7 Days

The Cambodian Immigration Department has shortened the permitted stay for Thai nationals in Cambodia from 60 days to 7 days, in retaliation for a similar measure introduced by Thailand on Sunday, Khmer Times reported.

On Monday, Khmer Times quoted Police Lieutenant General Veasna Sok, Director-General of the Cambodian Immigration Department, as saying that Thailand had issued an order on Sunday to reduce Cambodian nationals’ stay in Thailand from 60 days to 7 days. This prompted Cambodians to leave the country and re-enter in order to obtain new visa stamps.

Veasna stated that the Cambodian leadership had instructed the immigration department to respond in kind by reducing the permitted stay for Thai nationals to 7 days and requiring them to leave the country for new visas as well.