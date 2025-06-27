Gen Songwit urges Thai armed forces to protect sovereignty amid border tensions

When asked if the situation appeared to be a psychological war between countries, Songwit stated that, from a military perspective, the issue is a matter of security, and the armed forces must remain focused and adhere to existing regulations.

"We cannot act in haste without considering all aspects," he added, noting that the heads of the armed forces agreed that all decisions related to the protection of sovereignty must be carefully considered from every angle.

Regarding the preparation of emergency plans in the event of military action along the border, the Chief of Defence Forces said it was currently being handled at the level of the 2nd Army Region.