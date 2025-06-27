Gen Songwit urges Thai armed forces to protect sovereignty amid border tensions

Following remarks by Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen about the potential of the Cambodian military, which possesses long-range weapons capable of reaching Bangkok but has chosen not to use them, Songwit responded, saying he wished to first hear the full details.
He affirmed that, in accordance with their duties, the military follows the constitution and works to safeguard sovereignty. All branches of the armed forces are committed to protecting the people in the area, which is a fundamental principle.
When asked if the situation appeared to be a psychological war between countries, Songwit stated that, from a military perspective, the issue is a matter of security, and the armed forces must remain focused and adhere to existing regulations.
"We cannot act in haste without considering all aspects," he added, noting that the heads of the armed forces agreed that all decisions related to the protection of sovereignty must be carefully considered from every angle.
Regarding the preparation of emergency plans in the event of military action along the border, the Chief of Defence Forces said it was currently being handled at the level of the 2nd Army Region.
Songwit also addressed recent bombings in the southern economic zones, clarifying that they were primarily the responsibility of the police. He emphasised the importance of cooperation between military intelligence and the police, working together around the clock.
He further explained that the counter-terrorism training conducted today was a regular exercise.
When asked whether he had given any words of encouragement to the Prime Minister, Songwit declined to comment, stating: "The military's stance is to protect sovereignty as outlined in the constitution."