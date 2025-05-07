Robot combat dogs returning for ‘Golden Dragon 2025’

“Golden Dragon 2025” will feature advanced weapons and equipment, including naval vessels, drones and China’s famed robot combat dogs.
Themed “Joint Counter-Terrorism Operations and Humanitarian Assistance”, this year’s drills will take place from May 14-28, according to a May 6 press release from the RCAF General Command.
It explained that the exercises will occur in the air, at sea and on land, across two different locations. Maritime and air exercises will take place in Cambodian territorial waters and airspace in Preah Sihanouk province, while land and air exercises will be conducted at the Royal Gendarmerie Training Centre (Phnom Chum Sen Rikreay) in Kampong Chhnang province.
“The Cambodia-China joint friendship exercise 'Golden Dragon 2025’ aims to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership, facilitate the exchange of experiences, strengthen shared security perspectives and enhance the practical combat capabilities of the two nations' armed forces in combating terrorism,” added the release.
Cambodia will deploy 1,331 personnel, while China will contribute 845 to the exercise.
The RCAF forces will utilise weapons and equipment including artillery, mortars, armoured vehicles, rescue vehicles, ships, helicopters and other weaponry.
The PLA will employ artillery, vehicle-mounted rocket systems, mortars, wheeled and tracked combat vehicles, C5 command vehicles, helicopters, warships and amphibious assault ships, explained the release, along with light weapons, medical supplies and intelligence gathering equipment.
It added that an array of modern equipment will also be deployed, including reconnaissance and attack drones, surgical robots and robot combat dogs.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network