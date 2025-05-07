Robot combat dogs returning for ‘Golden Dragon 2025’

“Golden Dragon 2025” will feature advanced weapons and equipment, including naval vessels, drones and China’s famed robot combat dogs.

Themed “Joint Counter-Terrorism Operations and Humanitarian Assistance”, this year’s drills will take place from May 14-28, according to a May 6 press release from the RCAF General Command.

It explained that the exercises will occur in the air, at sea and on land, across two different locations. Maritime and air exercises will take place in Cambodian territorial waters and airspace in Preah Sihanouk province, while land and air exercises will be conducted at the Royal Gendarmerie Training Centre (Phnom Chum Sen Rikreay) in Kampong Chhnang province.