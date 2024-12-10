Solar D’s robot sets new benchmark for Thailand’s solar projects

Solar D Corporation Ltd recently launched Thailand’s first solar panel installation robot, which was designed for commercial and industrial customers seeking rapid installation.

The robot can install 1 megawatt of solar panels in just six days – 10 times faster than human workers, who typically require two months for the task, the company’s CEO Sumrit Sitthiwaranuwong said on Monday.

With 15 years in the business of solar energy and electric vehicle (EV) chargers, Solar D offers a comprehensive range of services, from consulting to design and installation, he said.

So far, the company has installed over 300 megawatts of solar panels across residential, industrial and commercial sites.

In 2021, Solar D became Thailand’s first certified installer of Tesla Powerwall.

“Solar energy is becoming increasingly popular among businesses transitioning to renewable energy, supported by government policies and international industrial standards,” Sumrit said.

In response to rising demand, Solar D’s research and development team developed the robot, which not only works 10 times faster than a human but also halves the required workforce.

“The robot is also highly accurate and efficient, resulting in less waste, while also minimising damage to the roof,” Sumrit said. “Plus, it can keep working even under unfavourable weather conditions and reduce the number of on-the-job accidents.”