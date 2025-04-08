Governor surveys sinkholes in Mae Hong Son agriculture plot

Six sinkholes were found on an agricultural plot in the Ban Mae Surin village between March 29-30, following the earthquake, with diameters ranging from two to 30 metres.

The Mineral Resources Regional Office 1 reported on Friday last week that the sinkholes are clustered in a north-south direction along the active Mae Hong Son fault line.

The soil in the sinkholes consists of clay mixed with sand, which results in the water pooling in the sinkholes appearing murky, the office explained. The mouths of the sinkholes are conical in shape, indicating that the soil layers have collapsed vertically into a void below.