Thai Industries Brace for Billion-Baht Losses as US Tariffs Bite

Thai industries are facing the prospect of losses estimated between 800 and 900 billion baht following the United States' decision to impose steep tariffs, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has warned.

The sudden increase, which sees Thailand facing a 36% levy on certain exports, has shocked the sector, particularly given the ongoing economic uncertainties.

FTI chairman, Kriengkrai Thiennukul, expressed deep concern over the "reciprocal tariffs" announced by the US, highlighting the critical role of the US market in Thailand's export-driven economy.

He revealed that the FTI has convened urgent discussions with affected industries to develop strategies to mitigate the damage.

Key sectors facing significant challenges include automotive, food processing, and plastics & chemicals. The elevated tariffs threaten to undermine the competitiveness of Thai products in the US market.

The automotive sector, already facing a 25% tariff since March 2025, risks losing investment as manufacturers reconsider production bases.



