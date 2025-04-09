Thai-made brain surgery robot offers new hope for epilepsy

Once doctors form a hypothesis about the seizure’s origin, a collaborative plan is made to implant electrodes in the brain to pinpoint the exact location of seizure activity and assess brain function in order to plan the appropriate surgical approach.

The Neurological Institute is the first hospital in Thailand to perform Stereoelectroencephalography (SEEG) and the first specialized brain and spinal nervous system institute in the country to use robotic-assisted surgery in the treatment of epilepsy. All patients, regardless of their healthcare coverage, have access to surgical treatment, which has become significantly safer with this technology.

The ultimate goal is to ensure that patients with brain and spinal neurological conditions receive modern, accessible, and high-quality care—leading to better health, greater comfort, and the ability to enjoy daily life activities.