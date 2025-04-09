Thai-made brain surgery robot offers new hope for epilepsy

Dr Thanin Wechapinan, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, revealed that the Neurological Institute has developed advanced medical technology by introducing a robotic-assisted brain surgery system, aiming to improve access to modern and safe treatments for the public.
This surgical robot can assist in various procedures and conditions, such as electrode placement to locate the origin of epilepsy, deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery for Parkinson’s disease, brain endoscopy, and other operations requiring high precision or access to hard-to-reach areas not easily operated on through conventional methods.
Pol Lt Dr Napa Siriwiwattanakul, Director of the Neurological Institute, added that the robotic brain surgery system has already been used in 56 cases to locate seizure origins in patients with complex and drug-resistant epilepsy.
Normally, in patients with epilepsy that has a local brain origin, who are resistant to anti-epileptic drugs, surgery is considered the standard treatment that can potentially cure the condition. It offers the possibility of transforming an epilepsy patient back to a normal life or achieving complete recovery.
Once doctors form a hypothesis about the seizure’s origin, a collaborative plan is made to implant electrodes in the brain to pinpoint the exact location of seizure activity and assess brain function in order to plan the appropriate surgical approach.
The Neurological Institute is the first hospital in Thailand to perform Stereoelectroencephalography (SEEG) and the first specialized brain and spinal nervous system institute in the country to use robotic-assisted surgery in the treatment of epilepsy. All patients, regardless of their healthcare coverage, have access to surgical treatment, which has become significantly safer with this technology.
The ultimate goal is to ensure that patients with brain and spinal neurological conditions receive modern, accessible, and high-quality care—leading to better health, greater comfort, and the ability to enjoy daily life activities.