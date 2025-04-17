Thailand unveils “AI Police Cyborg 1.0”: Smart robot officer joins force to enhance Songkran safety

THURSDAY, APRIL 17, 2025

“Pol Col Nakhonpathom Plod Phai” has been deployed at the Songkran venue in Nakhon Pathom province to enhance public safety

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) on Wednesday shared photos of the country’s first AI police robot deployed in Nakhon Pathom province during the Songkran festival.

“Pol Col Nakhonpathom Plod Phai”, which translates ‘Nakhon Pathom is safe’ has been deployed at the Songkran venue on Tonson Road in Muang district to enhance public safety, the RTP said in a facebook post.

The robot, dubbed “AI Police Cyborg 1.0”, is a Robocop-style robot officer equipped with smart 360-degree AI cameras. It is jointly developed by the Provincial Police Region 7, Nakhon Pathom Provincial Police, and Nakhon Pathom Municipality.

This AI Police Cyborg integrates live footage from CCTV cameras in and around the event area, as well as from drone surveillance, and processes them using AI technology built into the Cyborg’s system. The Cyborg’s own cameras are enhanced with video analytics capabilities and linked directly to the province’s Command and Control Center to efficiently manage public safety during public events.

What can the AI Police Cyborg do?

  • Facial recognition & blacklist alerts: Identifies individuals and notifies officers if wanted or high-risk individuals are detected.
  • Suspect tracking: Monitors and tracks suspects across the event based on facial recognition.
  • Advanced search capabilities: Searches for individuals using facial features, clothing, body type, and gender.
  • Weapon detection: Identifies potential weapons (excluding water guns), including knives, wooden sticks, and objects resembling weapons.
  • Behavior monitoring: Detects potentially violent or disruptive behavior, such as fighting or physical assaults.

