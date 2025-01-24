Phumtham orders armed forces to tackle PM2.5, address wildfires

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Friday emphasised tackling wildfires, haze, and PM2.5 pollution as a national priority and instructed all defence units to be ready for deployment.

Ministry spokesperson Maj-General Thanathip Sawangsaeng said that Phumtham had told a Defence Council meeting to integrate and coordinate efforts with provincial authorities, security agencies, and relevant organisations to prevent and resolve issues effectively. This approach will address urban, agricultural, and forested areas comprehensively and efficiently.

In Northern Thailand, the 3rd Army Region is the lead agency responsible for addressing forest fires and haze. It has established an Operations Centre for Forest Fire and Haze Prevention and Mitigation to integrate efforts, monitor hotspots, assess wildfire situations, and respond to fire incidents effectively.