Paetongtarn calls for review of building inspection process

Paetongtarn reiterated the need to reassess the current inspection protocols to ensure the safety of both public and private structures, aiming to rebuild trust among building occupants and the general public.

She stressed that the collapse of the SAO building had far-reaching consequences—from the bereaved families of the victims to the psychological impact on the wider population and public trust in government oversight.

“The measures taken from now on must be resolute, involving designers, contractors, building inspectors, construction material manufacturers and all relevant parties. If any wrongdoing is uncovered, legal action must be taken without hesitation,” she said.