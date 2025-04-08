Paetongtarn calls for review of building inspection process

Her remarks came following a briefing on the investigation into the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, which occurred in late March as a result of an earthquake.
The investigation report was prepared by a committee led by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The Prime Minister expressed doubts regarding the construction project, noting that further investigation would be required.
The committee will work in collaboration with the Faculty of Engineering from four educational institutions, along with the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, to develop a model for assessing building collapses. The investigation is expected to be completed within 90 days.
Paetongtarn reiterated the need to reassess the current inspection protocols to ensure the safety of both public and private structures, aiming to rebuild trust among building occupants and the general public.
She stressed that the collapse of the SAO building had far-reaching consequences—from the bereaved families of the victims to the psychological impact on the wider population and public trust in government oversight.
“The measures taken from now on must be resolute, involving designers, contractors, building inspectors, construction material manufacturers and all relevant parties. If any wrongdoing is uncovered, legal action must be taken without hesitation,” she said.