Thai Armed Forces Condemn Cambodia, Vow Self-Defence After Ceasefire Breach

The Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) has vehemently condemned Cambodia for allegedly violating a newly agreed ceasefire, reaffirming its right to self-defence under international law to protect national sovereignty and the Thai people.

Maj Gen Vithai Laithomya, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, stated on Tuesday (July 29) that Thailand had strictly adhered to the ceasefire agreement.

All offensive actions were halted immediately at 00:00 hours on Monday (July 28) in full compliance with the commitment jointly made by both governments as a pathway towards peace and strengthened cooperation.

However, despite the agreed ceasefire deadline, Cambodian forces reportedly continued to launch attacks into Thai territory at multiple locations.

The RTARF labelled these actions as a "deliberate violation of the ceasefire and a serious breach of trust expected between neighbouring countries."