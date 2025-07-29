Thai Armed Forces Condemn Cambodia, Vow Self-Defence After Ceasefire Breach

The Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) has vehemently condemned Cambodia for allegedly violating a newly agreed ceasefire, reaffirming its right to self-defence under international law to protect national sovereignty and the Thai people.
Maj Gen Vithai Laithomya, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, stated on Tuesday (July 29) that Thailand had strictly adhered to the ceasefire agreement.
All offensive actions were halted immediately at 00:00 hours on Monday (July 28) in full compliance with the commitment jointly made by both governments as a pathway towards peace and strengthened cooperation.
However, despite the agreed ceasefire deadline, Cambodian forces reportedly continued to launch attacks into Thai territory at multiple locations.
The RTARF labelled these actions as a "deliberate violation of the ceasefire and a serious breach of trust expected between neighbouring countries."
Consequently, Thailand asserts it is "compelled to respond appropriately," exercising its legitimate right to self-defence in accordance with international law.
The RTARF maintained that Thailand has not initiated any aggression, but has acted solely to protect its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its citizens.
Maj Gen Vithai issued a stark warning regarding Cambodia's actions. "When we stop, but they do not… the world must know that Cambodia is the violator—persistently breaching the agreement, disregarding international norms, and showing contempt for global commitments. Cambodia now poses a threat to both regional and global security,” he stated.
The RTARF cautioned that accepting such behaviour would set a "dangerous precedent," normalising injustice within the international system. Therefore, the Royal Thai Armed Forces called upon the international community to "stand firmly for truth, justice, and the rule of international law, in pursuit of lasting peace."