Thailand Maintains Patience Despite Cambodia Breaking Ceasefire Hours After Deal

Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa emphasised his nation's commitment to patience and endurance in maintaining regional peace on Tuesday, whilst confirming that Cambodia had violated a ceasefire agreement by continuing attacks after the truce took effect at midnight on Monday.
Speaking at a press conference in Bangkok on Tuesday, Maris stressed that whilst Thailand maintains strict principles of patience and endurance to preserve peace in the region, it shows no tolerance for sovereignty violations.
The ceasefire deal was reached following joint Thailand-Cambodia negotiations held in Malaysia on Monday (28 July). However, despite the agreement taking effect at midnight, reports from the Royal Thai Army confirmed that Cambodia continued to open fire and launch mortars towards Thai territory, breaking the freshly agreed truce.
Following the alleged violations, Maris confirmed he had contacted and sent formal protest letters with evidence of attacks from the Cambodian side to Malaysia's Foreign Minister, in his capacity as ASEAN host country, to explain the incidents that occurred.
Official protest letters have also been sent to the ASEAN chair, who organised and witnessed the Thailand-Cambodia negotiations. Additionally, protest letters were forwarded to the US Secretary of State and China's Foreign Minister, both countries having participated in listening to the negotiations, to inform them of Cambodia's ceasefire violations.
Copies of the protests were also sent to Thailand's permanent representatives to the United Nations in New York and Geneva to brief friendly nations on the situation.
Maris revealed that Thailand's Prime Minister's Office contacted Malaysia's Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday morning to speak with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and explain the events that occurred. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who was with the Malaysian Prime Minister at the time, was also informed of the situation.
The Foreign Minister confirmed that the clashes following the ceasefire agreement have now ceased, but Thailand remains vigilant and continues monitoring information from military sources. He stated that should violations occur, Thailand retains the right to respond proportionately in self-defence.
Maris stressed that the government will absolutely not allow any loss of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will continue pursuing peaceful and sincere solutions to the problems.
Regarding whether accepting the ceasefire negotiations might appear as Thailand yielding to Cambodia, Maris expressed confidence that Thailand enjoys significant recognition on the global stage.
Following his return from negotiations in Malaysia, Maris disclosed that he had been contacted by the US Ambassador, as President Donald Trump wished to speak with Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is serving as acting Prime Minister, to commend Thailand's actions as an exemplary approach that international nations should recognise.
French President Emmanuel Macron also sent a message commending the Thai government's decision to pursue such actions.
Maris expressed confidence that Cambodia's distortion of information would not affect international perceptions of Thailand, noting that Thailand's patience, restraint, and factual explanations to the global community clearly demonstrate that Thailand does not exploit opportunities to distort information and explains facts with gentlemanly conduct.
He emphasised that Thailand has previously protested Cambodia's violations of various international conventions and laws, including the Ottawa Convention, Geneva Conventions, other international laws, and international human rights law, regarding the use of landmines and attacks on civilian areas.
Maris reaffirmed that Thailand solves problems with patience and restraint whilst considering sovereignty and citizen safety, prioritising international obligations and the ASEAN Charter, using patience to prevent escalation whilst Thailand's sovereignty continues to be violated.
On Tuesday afternoon, Maris was scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Vietnam's Foreign Minister during his visit to Thailand, confirming he would use this opportunity to brief the Vietnamese side on the situation and facts.