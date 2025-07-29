Thailand Maintains Patience Despite Cambodia Breaking Ceasefire Hours After Deal

Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa emphasised his nation's commitment to patience and endurance in maintaining regional peace on Tuesday, whilst confirming that Cambodia had violated a ceasefire agreement by continuing attacks after the truce took effect at midnight on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference in Bangkok on Tuesday, Maris stressed that whilst Thailand maintains strict principles of patience and endurance to preserve peace in the region, it shows no tolerance for sovereignty violations.

The ceasefire deal was reached following joint Thailand-Cambodia negotiations held in Malaysia on Monday (28 July). However, despite the agreement taking effect at midnight, reports from the Royal Thai Army confirmed that Cambodia continued to open fire and launch mortars towards Thai territory, breaking the freshly agreed truce.

Following the alleged violations, Maris confirmed he had contacted and sent formal protest letters with evidence of attacks from the Cambodian side to Malaysia's Foreign Minister, in his capacity as ASEAN host country, to explain the incidents that occurred.

Official protest letters have also been sent to the ASEAN chair, who organised and witnessed the Thailand-Cambodia negotiations. Additionally, protest letters were forwarded to the US Secretary of State and China's Foreign Minister, both countries having participated in listening to the negotiations, to inform them of Cambodia's ceasefire violations.