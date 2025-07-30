Surin nursing college denies forcing two Cambodian students to resign and return home

The Surin campus of the Boromarajonani College of Nursing on Wednesday denied claims that it forced two Cambodian scholarship students to resign and return to Cambodia amid ongoing border tensions.
In an official statement, the Surin campus of the Boromarajonani College of Nursing—under Thailand's Ministry of Public Health and the Institute of Health Professions (IHP)—insisted the two first-year Cambodian students decided to resign of their own accord after consulting with their families.
The college was responding to reports widely circulated on Cambodian social media claiming the students were pressured to forfeit their scholarships and return home following the recent Thai-Cambodian border clashes.
The two students, one male and one female, were enrolled under a royal scholarship programme initiated by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn to support Cambodian students pursuing nursing education in Thailand.
Social media posts alleged mistreatment: one of the students claimed the school had confiscated her mobile phone and all communication tools, cutting her off from the outside world. She alleged she was given a choice: return to Cambodia and forfeit the scholarship in exchange for having her phone returned.
The male student reportedly posted that he was unable to concentrate on his studies and went without food, as his inability to contact anyone outside caused him severe stress.
In its statement, the nursing college clarified that the restrictions stemmed from a security policy ordered by the Surin governor during a 26 July meeting. According to this directive, all educational institutions in the province were instructed to limit communication for Cambodian students, allowing contact only during specified hours and under supervision, for security reasons.
The college affirmed that the two students were never completely cut off. They were allowed to contact their families, and the college also coordinated with the royal scholarship office to explain the situation to their guardians.
The Surin campus stressed that both students and their families were fully informed of the situation and involved in the decision-making process. The college facilitated communication with their parents and said the students chose to return home after discussion with their families.
“The college did not force the students to decide so,” the statement read.
“The college informed the parents and the students about the regulations, and the parents acknowledged them and agreed to have the students resign and return home.”
The Surin campus stated that it coordinated with Surindra Rajabhat University and Rajamangala University of Technology Isan in Surin—both of which also have Cambodian students—to help arrange transport for the students' return.
The college organised a bus to take the two students to Surindra Rajabhat University following a farewell party hosted by fellow first-year nursing students.
The statement concluded by affirming that the Surin nursing campus had taken good care of the two Cambodian students throughout their 52-day stay from 6 June to 28 July 2025, in accordance with Her Royal Highness Princess Sirindhorn’s vision of supporting Cambodia through education.