Surin nursing college denies forcing two Cambodian students to resign and return home

Campus cites provincial security directive limiting communication

In its statement, the nursing college clarified that the restrictions stemmed from a security policy ordered by the Surin governor during a 26 July meeting. According to this directive, all educational institutions in the province were instructed to limit communication for Cambodian students, allowing contact only during specified hours and under supervision, for security reasons.

The college affirmed that the two students were never completely cut off. They were allowed to contact their families, and the college also coordinated with the royal scholarship office to explain the situation to their guardians.

Decision to leave made jointly with families, college says

The Surin campus stressed that both students and their families were fully informed of the situation and involved in the decision-making process. The college facilitated communication with their parents and said the students chose to return home after discussion with their families.

“The college did not force the students to decide so,” the statement read.

“The college informed the parents and the students about the regulations, and the parents acknowledged them and agreed to have the students resign and return home.”

Transport and farewell coordinated with other universities

The Surin campus stated that it coordinated with Surindra Rajabhat University and Rajamangala University of Technology Isan in Surin—both of which also have Cambodian students—to help arrange transport for the students' return.

The college organised a bus to take the two students to Surindra Rajabhat University following a farewell party hosted by fellow first-year nursing students.

College insists it acted with care in line with royal intentions

The statement concluded by affirming that the Surin nursing campus had taken good care of the two Cambodian students throughout their 52-day stay from 6 June to 28 July 2025, in accordance with Her Royal Highness Princess Sirindhorn’s vision of supporting Cambodia through education.