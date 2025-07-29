One more Thai civilian killed in border clashes, death toll rises to 15

The Public Health Ministry on Tuesday revised the civilian death toll from the Thai-Cambodian border clashes to 15.

Dr Varoth Chotpitayasunondh, spokesperson for the ministry, told a press conference that, as of 11am on Tuesday, one more civilian had been killed in Surin on Monday.

He said the number of injuries remained unchanged: 12 severe, 13 moderate, and 13 minor injuries.

Varoth added that 14 injured individuals remained in hospital, while 11 others had been discharged.

