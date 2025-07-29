One more Thai civilian killed in border clashes, death toll rises to 15

The Public Health Ministry on Tuesday revised the civilian death toll from the Thai-Cambodian border clashes to 15.
Dr Varoth Chotpitayasunondh, spokesperson for the ministry, told a press conference that, as of 11am on Tuesday, one more civilian had been killed in Surin on Monday.
He said the number of injuries remained unchanged: 12 severe, 13 moderate, and 13 minor injuries.
Varoth added that 14 injured individuals remained in hospital, while 11 others had been discharged.
The spokesman also revealed that 20 district public hospitals had been affected by the fighting since 24 July. Of these, 13 were completely closed, and seven were operating with limited services, restricted to emergency care only.
In addition, 175 tambon hospitals—small community-level clinics—had also been impacted by the conflict.
Varoth said the Public Health Ministry had mobilised 1,221 medical teams to assist civilians affected by the border clashes, with 548 teams already deployed.
He added that mental health teams had screened 21,007 evacuees at temporary shelters. Of those, 293 people were found to be under high stress and 41 individuals exhibited suicidal tendencies. All of them have received counselling and support from psychologists and psychiatrists.