2025 Global Human Capital Trends: “Turning Tensions into Triumphs”

1. Stagility: Finding the Right Balance Between Stability and Agility

In our research, 75% of workers stated they hope for greater stability in their work in the future. While 85% say organisations need to create more agile ways of organising work to swiftly adapt to market changes.

Stagility—a blend of stability and agility. This means balancing two important things: giving workers a steady and reliable workplace, while also being able to quickly adapt to changes. Most workers want more stability, but most leaders know their businesses need to move fast to keep up with the world today. This creates a big challenge for leaders: how to act quickly without losing the trust and clear structure employees need. Strong organisations do this by holding on to their core values and culture while being flexible about how work is done, how teams are put together, and how decisions are made.

2. When Work Gets in the Way of Work

41% of daily work is spent on non-essential tasks. While only 22% of employee say their organisations are very effective at finding and implementing ways to simplify work.

Many employees feel overwhelmed by constant busyness, juggling too many tasks and meetings. Much of this time is spent on low-value activities that reduce true productivity.

Organisations must challenge outdated processes and focus on outcomes that matter. Redesigning work requires cross-team collaboration to break silos and bring fresh ideas, and involvement of employees at all levels—because those doing the work know best how to improve it. Engaging workers in deciding what work is important to boost motivation and results.

3. Human Value Proposition for the Age of AI

Over 70% of managers and employees are more likely to join and stay with a company if it helps them grow and succeed in a world shaped by AI.

As AI takes over routine tasks, employees want to understand their unique value—skills like creativity, empathy, critical thinking, and problem-solving that machines can’t replicate.

Organisations need to redefine what makes a workplace attractive by supporting employees in developing skills to work alongside new technology and AI, ensuring they feel valued, and communicating how humans and technology collaborate. This approach attracts and retains talent prepared for an AI-driven workplace.

4. Closing the Experience Gap

66% of managers say many recent hires aren’t fully prepared, mostly due to a lack of experience. At the same time, 61% of employers have raised experience requirements, with most entry-level jobs now asking for 2 to 5 years of experience.

This creates a challenge: new workers need experience to get hired, but often don’t have the opportunity to gain it. This creates a problem where talented people struggle to start their careers.

To help solve this, companies can offer internships, training, or mentoring programs. These initiatives help new employees develop the skills they need and build a stronger, more capable workforce for the future.

5. New Tech, New Work

Leaders today face a new reality: instead of choosing from a few technologies, they must navigate hundreds of options, many with overlapping features. Technology ownership has also shifted—multiple teams now share responsibility. But the biggest change is how new technologies don’t just speed up old processes—they create entirely new ways of working.

These tools fall into two main groups: work technology, which helps boost productivity and collaboration, and workforce technology, which supports managing and developing employees. To get real value, leaders must choose the right tools, involve the right people, and time their use carefully. The goal is not just automation but improving how work gets done for both people and the business.

6. Motivation at the Unit of One

78% of employees know what motivates them, but only 33% of them strongly believe their organisations and managers understand their motivations at work

Today’s workforce is motivated by diverse factors—purpose, growth, independence, recognition. Organisations must move beyond a one-size-fits-all approach and understand individual motivations. Insights can come from manager-employee conversations or AI tools (with consent) that reveal motivation patterns. Nearly 70% of workers welcome this if it leads to personalised support. Tailoring rewards, assigning meaningful tasks, and supporting change in ways that resonate can increase engagement and drive better results.

7. Reinventing Performance Management

61% of managers and 72% of workers say they do not trust their organisation’s performance management process. Only 26% of organisations report that their managers are effective at enabling performance.

Annual reviews often focus on past results rather than ongoing growth. Reinventing performance management means embedding continuous feedback, coaching, and development into daily work. This approach helps employees grow consistently, unlocking potential and improving outcomes for individuals and organisations.

8. The Role of the Manager

About 36% of managers feel they weren’t fully ready for the people-management aspects of their job.

Many managers spend too much time dealing with daily issues and paperwork, leaving little time to support their teams. The role of managers needs to change—from just supervising tasks to coaching, motivating, and developing their people. They also need to understand new technologies like AI and guide their teams through change. With the right tools and training, managers can focus on:

• Coaching and motivating employees

• Redesigning work and managing resources

• Promoting agility and innovation

Conclusion

As the pace of change accelerates, organisations face complex challenges that demand new ways of thinking and leading. Embracing these eight trends will help leaders balance business goals with human needs, creating workplaces that are agile, engaging, and innovative. Success in the future will belong to those who navigate tensions with both agility and empathy—unlocking the full potential of their people while driving sustainable growth. In this evolving landscape, leadership is not merely managing tasks but inspiring and empowering every individual to contribute their best.

Kanthipa Cruagao Na Lumpoon

Senior Manager, Organisation Transformation, Deloitte Thailand

