Thailand Reassures Japan on Cambodia Border Dispute

Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa held a telephone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Iwaya Takeshi on Wednesday, addressing Japan's concerns regarding the Thai-Cambodia border situation.

Minister Takeshi initiated the call to enquire about the latest developments.

During the discussion, Maris took the opportunity to clarify the facts of the situation, reiterating Thailand's steadfast commitment to resolving the issue through existing bilateral mechanisms and peaceful means, acting in good faith.

Foreign Minister Takeshi expressed his support for Thailand's efforts and affirmed Japan's readiness to assist in resolving the matter, underscoring their strong friendship.

Beyond the border discussions, both ministers also exchanged views on enhancing Thai-Japanese cooperation across various sectors, with a particular focus on trade and investment.

Minister Maris extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Takeshi to visit Thailand in the near future to solidify these collaborative efforts.