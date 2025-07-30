Thai House panel meets UK and EU ambassadors to clarify Thailand-Cambodia situation

Saratthanun Unnopporn, MP for Khon Kaen and chairperson of the committee, explained that the committee had discussions with the UK ambassador, a long-standing ally of Thailand, and representatives from 18 EU countries.
Several countries expressed concern, particularly regarding the safety of civilians, urging Thailand and Cambodia to engage in peaceful dialogue despite the recent ceasefire agreement. However, some obstacles remained, and there was a shared confidence that both countries were committed to restoring peace.
A key point raised during the discussions was the long-standing nature of the issues along the Thai-Cambodian border and why tensions suddenly escalated. The ambassadors questioned whether there were external factors contributing to the escalation.
Unnopporn explained that the conflict stemmed from several factors, including Cambodia’s conflicting interests with Thailand's policies, such as the development of entertainment complexes and efforts to combat scam call centres, which had displeased Cambodia.
Another issue discussed was why Malaysia, China, and the United States had been involved in the mediation efforts, as they are not part of the ASEAN framework.
Unnopporn expressed concerns that the involvement of major powers could complicate the situation, possibly turning it into a proxy conflict, and placing Thailand in a position where it might need to make more concessions than Cambodia due to its economic ties with both powers.
Unnopporn emphasised that Thailand respects international conventions, noting that it is bound by various treaties and legal obligations more so than Cambodia.
The committee chair also stressed that Thailand does not seek the involvement of major powers but values the support of neutral countries that stand by facts and justice. She called on the international community to urge Cambodia to stop spreading misinformation and using violence against its people, with the safety of civilians being the top priority.
Following the discussions, both the UK and EU ambassadors expressed their continued trust in Thailand, especially after the military’s factual statements supported by evidence. However, they maintained a neutral stance, ensuring they listened to both sides before drawing conclusions.
The Foreign Affairs Committee is continuing its efforts to clarify the situation through international platforms, including upcoming sessions at the Inter-Parliamentary Union, to further assure global stakeholders that Thailand has consistently followed international law.