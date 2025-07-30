Thai House panel meets UK and EU ambassadors to clarify Thailand-Cambodia situation

A key point raised during the discussions was the long-standing nature of the issues along the Thai-Cambodian border and why tensions suddenly escalated. The ambassadors questioned whether there were external factors contributing to the escalation.

Unnopporn explained that the conflict stemmed from several factors, including Cambodia’s conflicting interests with Thailand's policies, such as the development of entertainment complexes and efforts to combat scam call centres, which had displeased Cambodia.

Another issue discussed was why Malaysia, China, and the United States had been involved in the mediation efforts, as they are not part of the ASEAN framework.

Unnopporn expressed concerns that the involvement of major powers could complicate the situation, possibly turning it into a proxy conflict, and placing Thailand in a position where it might need to make more concessions than Cambodia due to its economic ties with both powers.