Thai army expects to return 18 Cambodian soldiers once permanent ceasefire holds

He explained that the troops were detained after Cambodian forces occupied the Sam Tae area in Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket province. The soldiers, who were armed, surrendered without resistance, laying down their weapons.

Thailand, in line with international humanitarian principles, transferred the injured to hospital for treatment, while the bodies of two deceased Cambodian soldiers were returned on July 29, Jirayu added.

As of July 30, all 18 Cambodian soldiers remain in a secure area under the care of the Second Army Region, which is providing basic necessities including clothing, food, drinking water and medical attention, he said.