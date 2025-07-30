Thai army expects to return 18 Cambodian soldiers once permanent ceasefire holds

Jirayu, who is also a member of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, said he expects the Thai military to return the soldiers once a permanent ceasefire is in effect.
He explained that the troops were detained after Cambodian forces occupied the Sam Tae area in Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket province. The soldiers, who were armed, surrendered without resistance, laying down their weapons.
Thailand, in line with international humanitarian principles, transferred the injured to hospital for treatment, while the bodies of two deceased Cambodian soldiers were returned on July 29, Jirayu added.
As of July 30, all 18 Cambodian soldiers remain in a secure area under the care of the Second Army Region, which is providing basic necessities including clothing, food, drinking water and medical attention, he said.
The Thai government remains committed to humanitarian principles and military protocol, he said, adding that the border situation is being closely monitored to ensure compliance, and the Cambodian soldiers will remain under Thai care for the time being.
Jirayu expects that once a permanent ceasefire is confirmed, Thailand will proceed with the repatriation of the soldiers in line with its international obligations.