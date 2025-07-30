Thai voices amplified in Times Square as Plan B shares #TruthFromThailand

The digital displays featured the Thai national flag alongside the hashtags #TruthFromThailand and #ไทยนี้รักสงบแต่ถึงรบไม่ขลาด (“Thailand loves peace, but will not flinch from war”).
The move follows a surge in hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia along a border trade checkpoint in June 2025, which escalated into intense clashes on July 24.
The conflict has resulted in multiple injuries and fatalities on both sides, with a significant number of Thai civilians affected and several Thai soldiers having lost their lives in defence of the nation.
Amid the ongoing border skirmishes and military tension, an “information war” has also erupted. Cambodia has launched a global campaign portraying Thailand as the aggressor.
In contrast, Thai military sources have provided updates showing that Cambodian forces initiated attacks on Thai civilians. These reports have been widely shared alongside relevant hashtags.
While the military manages the frontline, the private sector has united in a symbolic show of national support. Flags and messages of solidarity have appeared on digital billboards across Thailand, aiming to uplift affected communities and frontline personnel.
In a striking international gesture, Plan B Media utilised its global advertising network to honour the bravery of Thai soldiers defending the homeland.
The Times Square campaign aimed to boost morale for Thai troops and their families and to commemorate the fallen heroes, whose sacrifices will remain etched in the hearts of the Thai people.
The campaign also reinforces a global message through its hashtags, calling attention to the Thai perspective and encouraging the international community to understand the full context of the conflict.