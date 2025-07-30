Thai voices amplified in Times Square as Plan B shares #TruthFromThailand

The move follows a surge in hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia along a border trade checkpoint in June 2025, which escalated into intense clashes on July 24.

The conflict has resulted in multiple injuries and fatalities on both sides, with a significant number of Thai civilians affected and several Thai soldiers having lost their lives in defence of the nation.

Amid the ongoing border skirmishes and military tension, an “information war” has also erupted. Cambodia has launched a global campaign portraying Thailand as the aggressor.

In contrast, Thai military sources have provided updates showing that Cambodian forces initiated attacks on Thai civilians. These reports have been widely shared alongside relevant hashtags.