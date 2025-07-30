Thailand to Host Foreign Military Attachés at Border Amid Cambodia Dispute

Thailand's Deputy Minister of Defence Gen Nattapol Nakpanit has announced plans to invite foreign military attachés stationed in Bangkok to visit the Thai-Cambodian border.

The move aims to allow international observers to witness first-hand the civilian casualties and damage that Thailand attributes to recent Cambodian military operations.

Speaking outside a Defence Council meeting this morning, Gen Natthapol confirmed he issued the directive to the Royal Thai Army last night.

While acknowledging that the list of participating countries is still being compiled, he indicated specific efforts were underway to coordinate with Malaysia for their presence.

Gen Nattapol vehemently condemned what he described as Cambodia's violations of the agreed ceasefire, insisting that Thailand would "protest and communicate this to the international community."

He emphasised that all Thai armed forces spokespersons, including those from the Special Taskforce for Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Management (STBCSM), are tasked with disseminating information in both Thai and English.

He reiterated that the core principle of the ceasefire was for all units to remain stationary until the results of the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) meeting are announced.

Addressing Cambodia's persistent denials of ceasefire breaches, Gen Nattapol commented on what he termed "Cambodia's nature," stating that Thailand would not compromise its international standing by mimicking such behaviour.