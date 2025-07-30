Security agencies to meet urgently over Cambodia’s second ceasefire breach

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap announced that the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation will convene an emergency meeting at 9am on Wednesday (July 30) to address Cambodia’s violation of the ceasefire agreement.
The meeting, to be held at the National Security Council (NSC), will include a review of the outcomes of the joint border commanders’ discussions and determine Thailand’s official response to the repeated breaches.
Jirayu, who also serves as a member of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation, announced 12.35am on July 30, emphasising the urgency of reassessing the diplomatic and military stance following overnight hostilities.
He also has dismissed as false the circulating reports that Cambodian forces launched a drone attack on Wing 21 airbase in Ubon Ratchathani.
“There has been no such incident,” he said, addressing the rumour that had spread online.
Col Ritcha Suksuwanon, deputy army spokesperson, said on Wednesday morning that units stationed at Phu Makua reported ongoing Cambodian provocations between 4.15am and 5.25am.
His comments followed an earlier briefing by RTA spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, who confirmed that two separate clashes erupted on the night of July 29.
At 9.30pm, Cambodian troops reportedly opened fire with small arms at Thai military positions near Chong Arn Ma. Thai forces responded, resulting in a 30-minute firefight that eventually subsided.
Half an hour later, at 10pm, Cambodian units launched a heavier assault on Thai positions at Phu Makua, using both small arms and mortar fire. The attack prompted prolonged exchanges of fire that continued through most of the night.
“These repeated actions clearly demonstrate Cambodia’s lack of commitment to the ceasefire agreed by both governments,” said Ritcha. “Thailand has strictly abided by the agreed terms, but Cambodia’s continued violations are unacceptable.”
He added that the RTA formally condemns the provocations for the second time and warned that such actions could severely damage Cambodia’s international standing.