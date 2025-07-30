Security agencies to meet urgently over Cambodia’s second ceasefire breach

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap announced that the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation will convene an emergency meeting at 9am on Wednesday (July 30) to address Cambodia’s violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The meeting, to be held at the National Security Council (NSC), will include a review of the outcomes of the joint border commanders’ discussions and determine Thailand’s official response to the repeated breaches.

Jirayu, who also serves as a member of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation, announced 12.35am on July 30, emphasising the urgency of reassessing the diplomatic and military stance following overnight hostilities.

He also has dismissed as false the circulating reports that Cambodian forces launched a drone attack on Wing 21 airbase in Ubon Ratchathani.

“There has been no such incident,” he said, addressing the rumour that had spread online.