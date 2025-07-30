Thai Army vows decisive response if Cambodia continues ceasefire violations

As the governments of the Kingdom of Thailand and the Kingdom of Cambodia jointly agreed to declare a ceasefire to end military clashes along the border areas, with the agreement taking effect from 24:00 hours on 28 July 2025.

The Royal Thai Army affirms that we have strictly adhered to the agreement throughout, having suspended all forms of force deployment and reduced military activities in the area to create opportunities for an atmosphere of peace, mutual trust, and constructive cooperation between both nations.

However, the Royal Thai Army has received reports from military units in the area that on 30 July 2025, the Cambodian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire agreement once again, with details as follows:

1. Chong Kanma Area, Si Sa Ket province: At 21:30 hours on 29 July 2025, the Cambodian Armed Forces fired small arms at Thai force positions, resulting in clashes that continued until 22:00 hours, when hostilities ceased.

2. Preah Vihear Area, Phu Makua, and Huai Ta Maria Vicinity, Si Sa Ket province: Since 22:00 hours on 29 July 2025, the Cambodian Armed Forces have continuously fired small arms while simultaneously employing supporting weapons, including mortars. The Thai side was therefore compelled to exercise its rights under international principles in self-defensive retaliation. Firing from the Cambodian side continued intermittently until the morning of 30 July 2025.

3. Pha Mo E-Daeng Area, Si Sa Ket province : The Cambodian side detected mortar at 05:17 hours, clearly entering Thai territorial boundaries.