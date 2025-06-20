Royal Thai Army calls for unity in safeguarding sovereignty amid political turmoil

As the Royal Thai Army's movements are closely watched, military units nationwide have shown symbolic support for 2nd Army Region Commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang amid calls for a coup against the government, which is seen as too weak to handle the Cambodia crisis and defend Thailand's land.

Opponents of the army, however, are suspicious that the military might seize the opportunity presented by the conflict with Cambodia to gain popularity and pave the way for a potential coup in the future.

This has led to a surge of anti-coup sentiments on social media, with nearly 100,000 netizens commenting in agreement, calling for the Prime Minister to dissolve parliament or resign, reflecting a strong desire for change among the public.

Before the situation escalates further, potentially exacerbating the political crisis from the Thailand-Cambodia issue and deepening divisions among Thais, Royal Thai Army Chief Gen Pana Klaewblaudtuk declared his stance, expressing concern over the country's situation.

He urged Thais to trust the army, emphasising their commitment to democracy under the monarchy and their readiness to protect the nation's sovereignty to the fullest.

Pana stressed, "The most important thing at this moment is that Thais must be united to protect our sovereignty from those with ill intentions, with the national interest as the priority."

Subsequently, images of Royal Thai Army Chief standing behind Prime Minister during her public apology emerged. Accompanying him were Chief of Defence Forces Gen Songwit Noonpackdee and National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet.

The Navy and Air Force commanders were absent due to overseas commitments, sending their representatives instead.

It was reported that after the audio clip was shared on social media, Paetongtarn not only contacted the 2nd Army Region Commander to clarify the situation but also reached out to the Royal Thai Army Chief to explain that her intentions were misinterpreted in the leaked conversation.

Although the contents of their conversation remain private, the comments of Lt Gen Boonsin, who serves as a representative of the army and the Army Chief, indicated understanding: "I have no issues, I understand." Paetongtarn thanked him for his understanding, expressing that the matter had been resolved amicably, with no further concerns.

Pana's stance has been clear since taking office: for the three years he will serve as Army Chief, he will focus on his duties within the framework of the constitution, aiming to build public confidence in the military.

The army's position is clear: it will fight to protect national sovereignty, and political matters should follow the democratic process, with the people deciding the future of Paetongtarn as Prime Minister.