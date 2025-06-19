Foreign media reports leaked Paetongtarn clip causes stock, political chaos

According to Bloomberg, Thailand's Prime Minister has blamed her own military for escalating the border dispute with Cambodia, following leaked information that has sparked fresh political turmoil in the country, with opposition groups calling for her resignation.

The report also stated that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra criticised former Cambodian leader Hun Sen for releasing a phone conversation on June 15. The 17-minute personal conversation, which was posted in full on Hun Sen's Facebook, should never have been recorded or shared, according to Paetongtarn.

This incident has put the Thai leader under pressure, with the largest coalition partner threatening to withdraw from the government. As a result, Thailand's main stock index dropped to its lowest point in two months on Wednesday.

The report highlighted that Paetongtarn explained her softer tone and empathetic remarks during the conversation with Hun Sen as part of a strategy to ease tensions along the border, describing it as a negotiation technique.