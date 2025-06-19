PM convenes urgent meeting of top brass to discuss Cambodian tensions

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday called an urgent meeting of the military top brass to discuss the Thai-Cambodian situation, the government spokesman said.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said the meeting of the commanders-in-chief of the armed forces was held at Government House at 10:50 am.

The spokesman said the meeting was attended by Gen Songwit Noonpakdee, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, and Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Army.