PM convenes urgent meeting of top brass to discuss Cambodian tensions

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday called an urgent meeting of the military top brass to discuss the Thai-Cambodian situation, the government spokesman said.
Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said the meeting of the commanders-in-chief of the armed forces was held at Government House at 10:50 am.
The spokesman said the meeting was attended by Gen Songwit Noonpakdee, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, and Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Army.
Jirayu said the chiefs of the Royal Thai Navy and the Royal Thai Air Force were on foreign trips, so they assigned their representatives to attend the meeting.
Jirayu said the results of the meeting would be announced later.
The spokesman said the prime minister had a scheduled visit to observe the sufficiency economy course at the 904 Volunteers Under HM’s Patronage training school in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district at 1:50 pm.
Paetongtarn called the meeting following the worsening ties between Thailand and Cambodia after former Cambodian PM Hun Sen leaked an audio clip of a conversation between him and Paetongtarn, during which the Thai PM was heard blaming the commander of the Second Army Area for the deteriorating relations.