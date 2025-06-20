Pheu Thai government faces intense pressure amid political turmoil and military concerns

Public outcry has led to calls for Prime Minister's resignation, the dissolution of parliament, and even calls for the military to intervene and seize power.

This situation has paved the way for the opposition to push for the collapse of the Paetongtarn administration, starting with the Bhumjaithai Party, which withdrew from the government coalition, taking 69 seats with it.

Although other coalition parties acknowledge the unacceptable behaviour of the government leader, they emphasise the need for internal discussions to assess the situation, particularly the potential fallout and various political scenarios.

A key issue is understanding the stance of the military—how it views the situation and whether it plans to intervene, especially amidst calls for a coup if the country falls into political vacuum. This is exacerbated by ongoing security concerns regarding the Thailand-Cambodia border, as well as both international and domestic political tensions.

At present, political parties are confident that the military will not interfere in the political dispute and have strongly reaffirmed that a coup is not an option, as it would be detrimental to the country’s overall image. They also believe that the political crisis is not yet at a dead end, with alternative solutions for resolving the issue still possible.

Therefore, the political and security factions seem to agree that Pheu Thai can resolve the situation, and Prime Minister Paetongtarn can continue leading.