Anutin confirms turning down Pheu Thai’s offer of two posts in exchange for interior portfolio

Bhumjaithai’s role in the coalition government

Currently, the Pheu Thai-led coalition commands 324 MPs from 11 parties, with Bhumjaithai being the second-largest party with 69 MPs. Without Bhumjaithai, the coalition would only have a slim majority of 255 MPs. If Pheu Thai defied Bhumjaithai’s threat of pulling out, they would need to seek support from more opposition MPs, particularly from the Palang Pracharath Party.

Anutin expresses disappointment over broken promises

Speaking to reporters at the Interior Ministry, Anutin stated that it was Pheu Thai that wanted to break the coalition deal. He explained that he had demanded the Interior Ministry as part of the deal to support the coalition formation.

“I never imagined that Pheu Thai would break the agreement by demanding the interior minister post back,” Anutin said. “It’s fine if the coalition leader fails to keep the deal. From now on, everyone must follow their own path.”

Bhumjaithai ready for opposition role

Anutin added that Bhumjaithai was prepared to play its role as an opposition party. He denied that his refusal to support Pheu Thai’s policy on drug suppression was the reason behind the dispute. Instead, he stated the issue stemmed from Pheu Thai’s desire to reclaim the Interior Ministry.

Final stance on Pheu Thai’s offer

Anutin made it clear that Prommin did not set an official deadline, but instead asked him to think about the offer over a few days. However, Anutin reiterated, “If I must stay under these conditions, I must say no.”

