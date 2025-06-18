Anutin confirms turning down Pheu Thai’s offer of two posts in exchange for interior portfolio

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed on Wednesday that he had turned down the ruling Pheu Thai Party’s offer of two Cabinet seats in exchange for the post of interior minister. Anutin, who currently serves as deputy prime minister and interior minister, said during a TV programme that he immediately rejected the offer, despite being given 48 hours to make a decision.
“The game ended since 3 pm yesterday. So, there’s no need to set a deadline for me,” Anutin said. He revealed that the proposal was delivered to him by PM’s Secretary-General Prommin Lertsuridej at 3 pm on Tuesday. According to Anutin, Prommin suggested that the Pheu Thai Party wanted to exchange his post of interior minister with the posts of public health minister and PM’s Office minister.
“I rejected it right away,” Anutin stated. “I hereby affirm that I can’t accept that offer because I have already made my stand clear publicly.” Earlier on Tuesday, before meeting with Prommin, Anutin boldly declared that his Bhumjaithai Party would be willing to sit in the opposition if Pheu Thai took away the interior ministry.
Speculations about Pheu Thai’s desire to take the interior portfolio from Bhumjaithai have been circulating for months, especially after former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra suggested that Pheu Thai should control the ministry for better implementation of its policies.
Anutin, however, had consistently denied that he had done anything wrong to warrant removal as interior minister.
Currently, the Pheu Thai-led coalition commands 324 MPs from 11 parties, with Bhumjaithai being the second-largest party with 69 MPs. Without Bhumjaithai, the coalition would only have a slim majority of 255 MPs. If Pheu Thai defied Bhumjaithai’s threat of pulling out, they would need to seek support from more opposition MPs, particularly from the Palang Pracharath Party.
Speaking to reporters at the Interior Ministry, Anutin stated that it was Pheu Thai that wanted to break the coalition deal. He explained that he had demanded the Interior Ministry as part of the deal to support the coalition formation.
“I never imagined that Pheu Thai would break the agreement by demanding the interior minister post back,” Anutin said. “It’s fine if the coalition leader fails to keep the deal. From now on, everyone must follow their own path.”
Anutin added that Bhumjaithai was prepared to play its role as an opposition party. He denied that his refusal to support Pheu Thai’s policy on drug suppression was the reason behind the dispute. Instead, he stated the issue stemmed from Pheu Thai’s desire to reclaim the Interior Ministry.
Anutin made it clear that Prommin did not set an official deadline, but instead asked him to think about the offer over a few days. However, Anutin reiterated, “If I must stay under these conditions, I must say no.”