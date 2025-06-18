Pheu Thai offers Bhumjaithai two ministerial positions to return Interior Ministry, demands decision within 48 hours

The ruling Pheu Thai Party has presented a proposal to Bhumjaithai Party, offering two ministerial positions, including Health Minister and Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, in exchange for returning the Interior Ministry to Pheu Thai. The decision needs to be made within 48 hours, by 3:00 pm on Thursday, June 19.

At 3:00 pm on June 17, Pheu Thai’s leadership officially communicated the proposal to Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, who leads Bhumjaithai. The proposal would see Bhumjaithai return the Interior Ministry and receive the Ministry of Public Health and another ministerial post under the Prime Minister’s Office instead.

If Bhumjaithai does not accept the proposal and refuses to return the Interior Ministry, Pheu Thai is prepared to proceed with a Cabinet reshuffle that excludes Bhumjaithai from the government.