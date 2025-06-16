Anutin admits being summoned to testify in Senate vote collusion probe

Interior Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed on Monday that he has been summoned to testify in the ongoing investigation into alleged collusion during last year’s Senate election.
Anutin said he received a summons last week from the 26th investigative subcommittee of the Election Commission (EC) and confirmed his intention to comply.
The EC established this panel to investigate allegations that several successful Senate candidates colluded with losing candidates during the vote—allegations that were initially flagged by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in March. The DSI also launched a related money laundering probe into suspected financial transactions linked to the vote-buying claims.
Many of the winning Senate candidates under investigation are believed to have ties to the Bhumjaithai Party, the second-largest coalition partner after the ruling Pheu Thai Party.
“I received the summons at my house in Buri Ram,” Anutin told reporters. “I’m the Bhumjaithai leader who was summoned. I will meet the panel as ordered.”
He said he would consult his legal team before testifying and added that he had yet to be informed of the exact nature of the accusations against him.
However, Anutin expressed confidence that he had not broken any law.
Anutin dismissed speculation that the investigation could trigger friction within the ruling coalition.
“I’m confident this is a political case, and insiders know well who is behind it—but I can’t say it,” he added cryptically.
He also denied that a scheduled Bhumjaithai MP meeting on Monday evening was related to tensions with the Pheu Thai Party.
“This meeting is routine. We usually meet on Mondays or Tuesdays, and this one is to discuss the fiscal 2026 budget bill,” he clarified.
No change in Cabinet, Anutin says
Anutin also refuted rumours that Pheu Thai was seeking to reclaim the interior portfolio from Bhumjaithai.
Asked whether Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who also leads Pheu Thai, had informed him of any reshuffle, Anutin replied:
“Nothing. Nothing changed. The prime minister and I still love each other well.”
When asked again if he was concerned about being removed from his post, Anutin said:
“We didn’t talk about that. There will be no change. I’d better get on with my work.”