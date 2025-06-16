Anutin admits being summoned to testify in Senate vote collusion probe

Interior Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed on Monday that he has been summoned to testify in the ongoing investigation into alleged collusion during last year’s Senate election.

EC panel summons Anutin over collusion allegations

Anutin said he received a summons last week from the 26th investigative subcommittee of the Election Commission (EC) and confirmed his intention to comply.

The EC established this panel to investigate allegations that several successful Senate candidates colluded with losing candidates during the vote—allegations that were initially flagged by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in March. The DSI also launched a related money laundering probe into suspected financial transactions linked to the vote-buying claims.