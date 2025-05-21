Senate vote collusion scandal sparks legal battle amid political rift

Most recently, Nathaporn Toprayoon, former advisor to the Ombudsman, dispatched his legal team to submit a petition to the Election Commission (EC), requesting it to refer the case to the Constitutional Court under the final paragraph of Section 82 of the Constitution. The petition seeks a ruling on whether the membership of 138 senators should be terminated. It also calls for the Court to temporarily suspend its duties while the matter is under review.
The petition is based on findings from a joint investigation by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the EC, which reportedly uncovered evidence of a coordinated vote collusion scheme. The investigation included testimonies from multiple witnesses—direct, circumstantial, and expert in science and mathematics—as well as an examination of the financial transactions of over 12,000 individuals and phone records from 20,000 numbers. The \results pointed to substantial irregularities.
Key evidence included testimonies from individuals who discovered vote-marking slips, locations used for clandestine meetings, and data analysed using artificial intelligence (AI), which provided concrete indications that the 138 senators were acting under the influence of a specific political party.
Such actions, the petition argues, constitute a serious violation of Section 113 of the Constitution, undermining Thailand’s democratic system under the monarchy and reflecting an intent to consolidate power unlawfully, tantamount to an attempt to overthrow the constitutional order.
Further concerns were raised over the neutrality of independent institutions, which are subject to approval from the very senators allegedly under the control of a political party, calling into question their impartiality, political neutrality, and ethical integrity. In response, the petition urges the EC to promptly submit the case and its investigation files to the Constitutional Court.
EC Issues Third Batch of Summonses: 90 More Called for Questioning
In parallel developments, the EC’s Central Investigation Committee (Group 26) has continued its probe into the scandal. A first batch of 55 senators and political figures has already been summoned since May 19. A second batch of 10 individuals followed, which notably includes cabinet members and senior Bhumjaithai Party figures such as Deputy Commerce Minister Naphinthorn Srisanpang and former MP Supachai Phosu.
On May 20, a third wave of 90 summonses was issued, targeting individuals potentially linked to high-level political players, as previously reported.
Counter-Offensive from ‘Blue Network’ Senators
In a retaliatory move, 22 senators affiliated with the so-called "Blue Network" jointly filed a petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), demanding that DSI Director-General Pol Lt Col Yuthana Praedam be removed from the investigation. The group also urged the NACC to launch a probe into Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong and all seven members of the EC’s Group 26, calling for their temporary suspension pending review.
Senators Led by Mongkol and Krieng Rally to Block DSI Probe
According to sources, a list of 22 senators who jointly filed a petition to halt the ongoing investigation into the Senate vote collusion scandal includes prominent figures such as Senate President Mongkol Surasajja and Vice President Gen Kriengkrai Srirak.
Anutin Cites Party Order to Distance Bhumjaithai from Senate Scandal
Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also leads the Bhumjaithai Party, denied any involvement of his party or MPs in the Senate selection process. He stressed that a party directive had been issued prohibiting any participation in the selection of senators.
The directive, dated April 30, 2024, explicitly prohibits party executives, MPs, or officeholders from aiding or obstructing any candidate in the Senate selection. The order cites Section 76 of the Organic Act on the Selection of Senators (2018), which bans political interference in the process. It also references Sections 77 through 80, which impose further restrictions.
The statement emphasised that all party members must strictly comply with these legal provisions to avoid damage to the party’s reputation.
Naphinthorn Denies Links, Awaits Formal Summons
Deputy Commerce Minister Naphinthorn Srisanpang, a senior Bhumjaithai figure, responded to news that he is among those summoned by the Election Commission’s investigative panel. He stated that while he has seen media reports, no official summons has been received yet.
Speaking from Ratchaburi Province, he said he had instructed his staff to notify him should a summons arrive. When asked whether he would reassess the reason for being named, Naphinthorn said there was no need, asserting his confidence in his innocence and readiness to explain everything if summoned. He questioned what could have led to his alleged linkage and expressed trust in the investigative process.
Regarding suggestions that the case represents a political clash between "red" and "blue" factions, he dismissed such interpretations as divisive. “This is more about individuals than party rivalries. Our working relationship with the Pheu Thai Party remains solid,” he said.
Pressed on whether financial trails or phone records might implicate him, Naphinthorn replied: “I know many people and speak with many on the phone, but that doesn’t mean those conversations involved anything improper. I’m ready to clarify what was discussed once I see the specific allegations.”
Chusak: No Pressure in Overseeing DSI Amid Senate Vote Collusion Probe
Minister to the Prime Minister's Office, Chusak Sirinil, addressed concerns following his appointment to oversee the DSI in place of Justice Minister Tawee, who has been temporarily suspended by the Constitutional Court.
Chusak assured the public that he has no concerns about assuming oversight responsibilities, even as the DSI continues investigating the high-profile Senate vote collusion case. He emphasised that the agency remains operational and that existing procedures will continue uninterrupted. “Whatever responsibilities are already being carried out should proceed according to the system,” he stated.
When asked if he would serve as vice-chair of the special investigation committee, Chusak responded, “Let’s not make too much of this. If the DSI needs my approval or authorisation, they can submit it. I am merely acting in a caretaker capacity—I’m not the actual Justice Minister.” He reiterated that he does not intend to micromanage the DSI or intervene in ongoing investigations.
Regarding concerns that his predecessor Tawee faced suspension after becoming involved in this same case, Chusak remarked, “I’m not worried. Everything must proceed within the bounds of law and regulation. I am not here to dictate how the case should be handled. The DSI has its legal mandate, and I’m simply overseeing it as required. If something needs approval under the law, they can request it.”
Tawee Declines to Comment on Second Round of Summonses
Meanwhile, Tawee, now under a court-ordered suspension, responded to reports that 10 additional individuals—including Cabinet members, Bhumjaithai Party members, and senators—have been summoned for questioning in connection with the Senate collusion case.
Tawee stated that since the Constitutional Court ordered him to step aside, he has fully complied. “From that point on, I no longer have any authority in ongoing DSI cases,” he said. He added that the department is expected to report directly to the ministry’s permanent secretary.
Asked if he had any information on how long the court might take to issue a ruling, Tawee stated that he has not made any inquiries. “I haven’t contacted the Constitutional Court because I believe in my own integrity and have nothing to fear,” he said.