Senate vote collusion scandal sparks legal battle amid political rift

Senators Led by Mongkol and Krieng Rally to Block DSI Probe

According to sources, a list of 22 senators who jointly filed a petition to halt the ongoing investigation into the Senate vote collusion scandal includes prominent figures such as Senate President Mongkol Surasajja and Vice President Gen Kriengkrai Srirak.

Anutin Cites Party Order to Distance Bhumjaithai from Senate Scandal

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also leads the Bhumjaithai Party, denied any involvement of his party or MPs in the Senate selection process. He stressed that a party directive had been issued prohibiting any participation in the selection of senators.

The directive, dated April 30, 2024, explicitly prohibits party executives, MPs, or officeholders from aiding or obstructing any candidate in the Senate selection. The order cites Section 76 of the Organic Act on the Selection of Senators (2018), which bans political interference in the process. It also references Sections 77 through 80, which impose further restrictions.

The statement emphasised that all party members must strictly comply with these legal provisions to avoid damage to the party’s reputation.

Naphinthorn Denies Links, Awaits Formal Summons

Deputy Commerce Minister Naphinthorn Srisanpang, a senior Bhumjaithai figure, responded to news that he is among those summoned by the Election Commission’s investigative panel. He stated that while he has seen media reports, no official summons has been received yet.

Speaking from Ratchaburi Province, he said he had instructed his staff to notify him should a summons arrive. When asked whether he would reassess the reason for being named, Naphinthorn said there was no need, asserting his confidence in his innocence and readiness to explain everything if summoned. He questioned what could have led to his alleged linkage and expressed trust in the investigative process.

Regarding suggestions that the case represents a political clash between "red" and "blue" factions, he dismissed such interpretations as divisive. “This is more about individuals than party rivalries. Our working relationship with the Pheu Thai Party remains solid,” he said.

Pressed on whether financial trails or phone records might implicate him, Naphinthorn replied: “I know many people and speak with many on the phone, but that doesn’t mean those conversations involved anything improper. I’m ready to clarify what was discussed once I see the specific allegations.”

Chusak: No Pressure in Overseeing DSI Amid Senate Vote Collusion Probe

Minister to the Prime Minister's Office, Chusak Sirinil, addressed concerns following his appointment to oversee the DSI in place of Justice Minister Tawee, who has been temporarily suspended by the Constitutional Court.

Chusak assured the public that he has no concerns about assuming oversight responsibilities, even as the DSI continues investigating the high-profile Senate vote collusion case. He emphasised that the agency remains operational and that existing procedures will continue uninterrupted. “Whatever responsibilities are already being carried out should proceed according to the system,” he stated.

When asked if he would serve as vice-chair of the special investigation committee, Chusak responded, “Let’s not make too much of this. If the DSI needs my approval or authorisation, they can submit it. I am merely acting in a caretaker capacity—I’m not the actual Justice Minister.” He reiterated that he does not intend to micromanage the DSI or intervene in ongoing investigations.

Regarding concerns that his predecessor Tawee faced suspension after becoming involved in this same case, Chusak remarked, “I’m not worried. Everything must proceed within the bounds of law and regulation. I am not here to dictate how the case should be handled. The DSI has its legal mandate, and I’m simply overseeing it as required. If something needs approval under the law, they can request it.”

Tawee Declines to Comment on Second Round of Summonses

Meanwhile, Tawee, now under a court-ordered suspension, responded to reports that 10 additional individuals—including Cabinet members, Bhumjaithai Party members, and senators—have been summoned for questioning in connection with the Senate collusion case.

Tawee stated that since the Constitutional Court ordered him to step aside, he has fully complied. “From that point on, I no longer have any authority in ongoing DSI cases,” he said. He added that the department is expected to report directly to the ministry’s permanent secretary.

Asked if he had any information on how long the court might take to issue a ruling, Tawee stated that he has not made any inquiries. “I haven’t contacted the Constitutional Court because I believe in my own integrity and have nothing to fear,” he said.