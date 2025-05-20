‘Vote collusion scandal’ engulfs Senators, Ministers – Calls to dissolve Bhumjaithai Party

Total of 140 Summonses Issued

The operation, named “Insiders, Outsiders, and Senators Entangled,” has resulted in over 140 summonses. These 10 individuals remain at the preliminary stage with rights to defend themselves until final court rulings.

The inquiry team’s survey of phone numbers linked to 3,000 Senate candidates and 500 MPs found 63.5% connected to Bhumjaithai, despite the party holding only 70 MPs (14%) in Parliament.

Napintorn and Supachai Ready to Cooperate

Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn said he had not yet seen an official summons but was prepared to cooperate fully with authorities and was confident of his innocence.

Former Deputy Speaker Supachai Phosu also stated he was unaware of any summons but would clarify and defend his integrity if officially notified, stressing he was an ordinary citizen working closely with constituents.

Senators Petition NACC to Suspend Investigation Team

Meanwhile, 22 senators signed a joint letter to the NACC chairman, requesting the suspension of Pol Lt Col Yuttana Praedam, Director-General of the DSI, from investigating the Senate election scandal. They also called for disciplinary action against the EC’s 26th Central Investigation Committee and a temporary halt to its work.

The group attached a previous petition to the Constitutional Court (case no. 4/2568) alleging that Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsoong should lose their ministerial status under the constitution for interfering in the case.

Calls for Further Inquiry into Justice Minister Tawee

The petition demands that the NACC investigate Justice Minister Tawee, who oversees the DSI, for allegedly collaborating with officials to manipulate the investigation, including the EC’s 26th Committee members assigned to probe the election of seven senators. They are accused of overstepping their authority to influence and intimidate senators, prompting four demands to the NACC:

Suspend Pol. Lt. Col. Yuttana temporarily

Investigate and prosecute Justice Minister Tawee and the involved officials

Investigate the EC’s 26th Committee

Temporarily suspend the EC’s 26th Committee from duties

Senator Nantana to Petition Constitutional Court to Suspend Senate’s Role in Selecting Independent Agencies

Senator Nantana Nantawaropas of the New Generation group said her petition to the Constitutional Court aims to halt the participation of 200 senators in appointing officials to independent agencies and the Constitutional Court itself.

She expects to complete legal preparations soon and will submit signatures from 10–20 independent senators to Senate President Mongkol Surasatja to forward to the court. Some senators are currently abroad on official trips, delaying the process.

Nantana noted that while gathering signatures may be easier than filing, previous petitions involving 92 senators to remove two ministers related to this case were swiftly submitted by the Senate President.

Move to Dissolve Bhumjaithai Party Intensifies

Former Ombudsman advisor and legal expert Natthaporn Toprayoon confirmed plans to file a petition with the Attorney General to suspend activities and request the Constitutional Court to dissolve the Bhumjaithai Party, citing constitutional Article 49.

The petition argues that individuals and groups have abused their rights and freedoms to overthrow the government by rigging Senate elections, supported by evidence collected by the EC and DSI, including audio clips, witnesses, transaction records, and more.

Under the Political Party Act Section 92, evidence of wrongdoing, such as undermining democracy or violating party laws, can justify party dissolution. The deadline to file is 30 May; if the Attorney General fails to act within 15 days, the petitioner will take the matter directly to the Constitutional Court.

Anutin Dismisses Dissolution Threat as ‘Daydreaming’

Bhumjaithai leader and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Chanvirakul responded dismissively, saying he does not know the petitioner and that calls to dissolve the party are nonsense.

Anutin defended the party’s conduct, noting that all members holding government and legislative positions have diligently performed their duties. He laughed off the allegations of subverting the government as mere “daydreaming” and expressed confidence that there will be no political upheaval because the party has done nothing wrong.