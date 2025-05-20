‘Vote collusion scandal’ engulfs Senators, Ministers – Calls to dissolve Bhumjaithai Party

The Election Commission (EC) has issued summonses to more than 140 individuals implicated in the ongoing Senate vote collusion investigation, dubbed “Insiders, Outsiders, and Senators Entangled.” The second batch of summons includes Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisunpang from Bhumjaithai Party, while the first batch has already seen 22 senators summoned to face allegations.
Meanwhile, senators aligned with the so-called “Blue Party” have pushed back, petitioning the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to suspend the EC’s investigation team and requesting a separate inquiry into Justice Minister Tawee Sodsoong, amid escalating tensions. A new group of senators is also preparing to petition the Constitutional Court to suspend the Senate’s role in selecting independent agencies. Observers are closely watching the possibility of a second wave of legal action calling for the dissolution of the Bhumjaithai Party, with party leader Anutin Chanvirakul dismissing the claims as mere daydreaming.
EC Investigation and Summonses Progress
The EC's 26th Central Investigation and Inquiry Committee has been summoning senators from the first batch of 55 to acknowledge allegations related to vote collusion. On 19 May, 22 senators appeared to hear charges, followed by 22 more on 20 May and 11 on 21 May.
Among those summoned on 19 May were prominent figures such as Gen Kriangkrai Srirak, First Deputy President of the Senate, and others, including Nipon Ekwanich, Sitthikorn Thongyot, Sakon Phulsirikul, and Alongkot Voraki. Senators are not required to attend in person and may submit written explanations; several reportedly were unreachable by phone when contacted.
Gen Kriangkrai, after his appearance, stated that the inquiry process was routine and that he had provided both verbal and written clarifications, but declined to comment on details.
Summons Issued to 10 More Bhumjaithai Party Figures
Sources from the EC revealed that the 26th Central Committee, working alongside the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), issued summonses to an additional 10 senators suspected of involvement in the vote-rigging network. Most are members or politically affiliated with Bhumjaithai:
Warin Chinwong, Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Administrative Organisation Chief, Bhumjaithai member
Subin Sakda, Community Leader and key supporter of MP Pichai Chomphuphon, Surat Thani
Somkiat Liangprasit, owner of Kiatjaroenchai Boxing Gym, father of MP Worasit Liangprasit, Satun
Somjet Limpapan, Advisor to Interior Minister Anutin Chanvirakul, former MP from Sukhothai
Wongsakorn Chanakit, Secretary to the Parliamentary Committee on Disaster Prevention, former candidate for Phuket
Supachai Phosu, former MP from Nakhon Phanom, ex-Deputy Speaker of the House, leader of the ‘Friends of Newin’ faction
Napintorn Srisunpang, Deputy Commerce Minister, Bhumjaithai
Techasit Chukaew, senator from Nakhon Si Thammarat, an organic farmer
Somsak Chankaew, senator from Nakhon Si Thammarat, former Southern Rice Mill Association board member
Nattakitt Noorod, senator from Phatthalung, former chief of Phatthalung provincial administration, former candidate for MP in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Total of 140 Summonses Issued
The operation, named “Insiders, Outsiders, and Senators Entangled,” has resulted in over 140 summonses. These 10 individuals remain at the preliminary stage with rights to defend themselves until final court rulings.
The inquiry team’s survey of phone numbers linked to 3,000 Senate candidates and 500 MPs found 63.5% connected to Bhumjaithai, despite the party holding only 70 MPs (14%) in Parliament.
Napintorn and Supachai Ready to Cooperate
Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn said he had not yet seen an official summons but was prepared to cooperate fully with authorities and was confident of his innocence.
Former Deputy Speaker Supachai Phosu also stated he was unaware of any summons but would clarify and defend his integrity if officially notified, stressing he was an ordinary citizen working closely with constituents.
Senators Petition NACC to Suspend Investigation Team
Meanwhile, 22 senators signed a joint letter to the NACC chairman, requesting the suspension of Pol Lt Col Yuttana Praedam, Director-General of the DSI, from investigating the Senate election scandal. They also called for disciplinary action against the EC’s 26th Central Investigation Committee and a temporary halt to its work.
The group attached a previous petition to the Constitutional Court (case no. 4/2568) alleging that Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsoong should lose their ministerial status under the constitution for interfering in the case.
Calls for Further Inquiry into Justice Minister Tawee
The petition demands that the NACC investigate Justice Minister Tawee, who oversees the DSI, for allegedly collaborating with officials to manipulate the investigation, including the EC’s 26th Committee members assigned to probe the election of seven senators. They are accused of overstepping their authority to influence and intimidate senators, prompting four demands to the NACC:
Suspend Pol. Lt. Col. Yuttana temporarily
Investigate and prosecute Justice Minister Tawee and the involved officials
Investigate the EC’s 26th Committee
Temporarily suspend the EC’s 26th Committee from duties
Senator Nantana to Petition Constitutional Court to Suspend Senate’s Role in Selecting Independent Agencies
Senator Nantana Nantawaropas of the New Generation group said her petition to the Constitutional Court aims to halt the participation of 200 senators in appointing officials to independent agencies and the Constitutional Court itself.
She expects to complete legal preparations soon and will submit signatures from 10–20 independent senators to Senate President Mongkol Surasatja to forward to the court. Some senators are currently abroad on official trips, delaying the process.
Nantana noted that while gathering signatures may be easier than filing, previous petitions involving 92 senators to remove two ministers related to this case were swiftly submitted by the Senate President.
Move to Dissolve Bhumjaithai Party Intensifies
Former Ombudsman advisor and legal expert Natthaporn Toprayoon confirmed plans to file a petition with the Attorney General to suspend activities and request the Constitutional Court to dissolve the Bhumjaithai Party, citing constitutional Article 49.
The petition argues that individuals and groups have abused their rights and freedoms to overthrow the government by rigging Senate elections, supported by evidence collected by the EC and DSI, including audio clips, witnesses, transaction records, and more.
Under the Political Party Act Section 92, evidence of wrongdoing, such as undermining democracy or violating party laws, can justify party dissolution. The deadline to file is 30 May; if the Attorney General fails to act within 15 days, the petitioner will take the matter directly to the Constitutional Court.
Anutin Dismisses Dissolution Threat as ‘Daydreaming’
Bhumjaithai leader and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Chanvirakul responded dismissively, saying he does not know the petitioner and that calls to dissolve the party are nonsense.
Anutin defended the party’s conduct, noting that all members holding government and legislative positions have diligently performed their duties. He laughed off the allegations of subverting the government as mere “daydreaming” and expressed confidence that there will be no political upheaval because the party has done nothing wrong.