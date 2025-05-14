EC confirms charges against 53 senators for alleged voting collusion

The Election Commission (EC) has confirmed it has formally charged 53 senators with alleged collusion in peer voting during multiple rounds of the 2024 Senate election.

Official Statement Released on EC Website

In a press release published on the EC Office’s official website, the commission detailed the progress of its investigations into alleged electoral fraud in the Senate election. The charges stem from accusations that some candidates colluded by voting for one another to manipulate the outcome.

The EC stated that its 26th investigative subcommittee, formed in coordination with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), has formally issued charges to the senators involved in the alleged misconduct.