WEDNESDAY, MAY 14, 2025

Thailand’s EC confirms charges against 53 senators for alleged voting collusion in the 2024 Senate election, with DSI joining the investigation.

The Election Commission (EC) has confirmed it has formally charged 53 senators with alleged collusion in peer voting during multiple rounds of the 2024 Senate election.

Official Statement Released on EC Website

In a press release published on the EC Office’s official website, the commission detailed the progress of its investigations into alleged electoral fraud in the Senate election. The charges stem from accusations that some candidates colluded by voting for one another to manipulate the outcome.

The EC stated that its 26th investigative subcommittee, formed in coordination with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), has formally issued charges to the senators involved in the alleged misconduct.

53 Investigative Reports Submitted for Action

Although the statement did not explicitly list the number of senators charged, a table accompanying the release indicated that 53 investigative reports had been submitted to a subcommittee for further action—believed to refer to the 26th panel.

Timeline of the 2024 Senate Election

The three-tiered Senate election was conducted as follows:

  • District level – 9 June 2024
  • Provincial level – 16 June 2024
  • National level – 26 June 2024

Candidates voted among themselves at each level to ultimately select 200 senators. Allegations soon followed, claiming that some winning candidates recruited lesser-known individuals to join the race merely to cast votes in their favour—a tactic widely criticised as “voting collusion”.

DSI Joins EC in Investigating Collusion

Initially, the EC formed 25 subcommittees to investigate election fraud complaints. However, following the DSI's announcement on 6 March 2025 that it would launch a probe into related money laundering and unlawful gatherings, the EC established a 26th subcommittee on 19 March, in collaboration with DSI officials.

Over 580 Complaints Filed After Senate Election

The EC stated that a total of 585 complaints were filed following the election, alleging various forms of misconduct. As of the latest update:

  • 391 complaints have been reviewed
  • 194 cases remain under investigation

Outcomes of 391 Reviewed Complaints:

  • 127 complaints dismissed
  • 2 candidates had their rights revoked
  • 10 cases led to criminal charges
  • 12 cases resulted in court filings

Additional 240 Cases Classified as:

  • 109 complaints used as information or not pursued
  • 129 complaints rejected or closed
  • 2 cases resulted in orders for new ballot counts
     
