EC summons 85 more suspects in alleged Senate voting collusion case

EC Under Pressure After DSI Takes Up Special Case

Initially, the EC had appointed 25 subcommittees to investigate complaints related to the 2023 senatorial election. However, following accusations from losing candidates that the EC was slow to act, complaints were filed with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), demanding deeper probes into alleged vote-buying and collusion.

In early March, the DSI agreed to take on the case as a special investigation, focusing on potential money laundering and illegal assembly, while leaving election fraud investigations to the EC. This led the EC to establish the 26th subcommittee, with DSI investigators included on the panel.

Senators Begin Reporting to Acknowledge Charges

On Monday, 22 out of the 55 previously summoned senators reported to the EC Office to submit their defence statements. Among them was General Kriangkrai Srirak, Deputy Senate Speaker, who confirmed he had been interrogated by EC officials.

“I feel relieved after reporting myself, but I can’t disclose the details of the questioning,” he told reporters.

When asked about Senator Nanthana Nanthawaropas’s proposal to campaign for the Constitutional Court to suspend senators facing charges, Kriangkrai responded:

“Is that even possible?”

Senators Deny Allegations, Demand Transparency

Another senator, Nipon Ekwanit, also reported to the EC and said he would demand to see the evidence before submitting his written defence.

“I’m ready to defend myself, but the EC must present clear evidence, not baseless accusations,” he said.

Sitthikorn Kongyos, who also reported to the EC, maintained his innocence and expressed concern about the DSI’s involvement.

“I’ve done nothing wrong, but the DSI’s interference sets a dangerous precedent. The agency is under political control and shouldn’t be allowed to interfere in election processes,” he said.

Sitthikorn also criticised the EC’s selective investigation:

“To be fair, all 200 elected senators and 100 candidates on the waiting list should be investigated—everyone should be held to the same standard.”

