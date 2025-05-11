EC chief denies pressure from DSI in summoning 53 senators

The President of the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday denied reports that the agency was acting under pressure from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in placing summons orders at the residences of 53 senators suspected of involvement in peer voting collusion.
EC President Ittiporn Boonprakong clarified that the move to post summons orders outside the homes and condominiums of the 53 senators was not a rushed or irregular procedure. Contrary to the allegations made by several upset senators, Ittiporn insisted that the commission did not bypass the standard mailing process arbitrarily.
He stated that both the EC’s 25 standing investigative committees and a special panel assigned to handle post-election complaints had the discretion to decide how summons orders would be delivered — either by mail or by physical posting.
Ittiporn confirmed that the special panel reviewing complaints from the 2023 senatorial election included DSI officials in a supporting role. However, he emphasised that the EC retains the sole legal authority to investigate electoral fraud, while the DSI is merely assisting the process.
The senatorial election, held in multiple rounds — from district to provincial and then national levels — faced controversy after results were announced.
Several losing candidates filed complaints alleging that some successful candidates had paid others to enter the race solely to vote for them in peer voting rounds. Accusations of vote-buying and strategic collusion led to further scrutiny of the process.
When some complainants perceived that the EC was dragging its feet on the investigation, they appealed to the DSI to open a special case.
Although the DSI initially agreed to take on the case, it revised the focus to an investigation into money laundering and unlawful gatherings related to the alleged vote collusion — acknowledging that the EC had exclusive authority to probe electoral misconduct.
On Sunday, Ittiporn reiterated that all investigations led by the 26 panels were progressing steadily and that the recent placement of summons orders at the senators’ residences was a procedural part of the ongoing inquiries.
"The DSI did not pressure us. In fact, the EC had previously requested that the DSI assign experienced officers to assist in the 26th panel," Ittiporn said. "Neither side is pressuring the other."
He added that the EC was strictly following legal protocols and, as such, had no fear of political retaliation from the senators involved.