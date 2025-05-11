EC chief denies pressure from DSI in summoning 53 senators

Allegations of Peer Voting Collusion

Several losing candidates filed complaints alleging that some successful candidates had paid others to enter the race solely to vote for them in peer voting rounds. Accusations of vote-buying and strategic collusion led to further scrutiny of the process.

When some complainants perceived that the EC was dragging its feet on the investigation, they appealed to the DSI to open a special case.

DSI Modifies Case Scope

Although the DSI initially agreed to take on the case, it revised the focus to an investigation into money laundering and unlawful gatherings related to the alleged vote collusion — acknowledging that the EC had exclusive authority to probe electoral misconduct.

EC Reaffirms Independence and Legal Integrity

On Sunday, Ittiporn reiterated that all investigations led by the 26 panels were progressing steadily and that the recent placement of summons orders at the senators’ residences was a procedural part of the ongoing inquiries.

"The DSI did not pressure us. In fact, the EC had previously requested that the DSI assign experienced officers to assist in the 26th panel," Ittiporn said. "Neither side is pressuring the other."

He added that the EC was strictly following legal protocols and, as such, had no fear of political retaliation from the senators involved.

