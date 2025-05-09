EC and DSI begin serving summonses in senate vote-rigging case

Officials from the Election Commission (EC) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) held a joint meeting on Friday morning before beginning to serve summonses—or formal letters of accusation—in the so-called Senate vote-rigging case.

According to a source, the summonses are being delivered to the residences of six senators in Bangkok, based on the addresses they registered when applying to run for the Senate.

The source previously revealed that the EC plans to summon approximately 60 senators to face charges of vote collusion, before forwarding their cases to the Supreme Court to seek the nullification of their election victories from last year.