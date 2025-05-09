EC and DSI begin serving summonses in senate vote-rigging case

Officials from the Election Commission (EC) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) held a joint meeting on Friday morning before beginning to serve summonses—or formal letters of accusation—in the so-called Senate vote-rigging case.
According to a source, the summonses are being delivered to the residences of six senators in Bangkok, based on the addresses they registered when applying to run for the Senate.
The source previously revealed that the EC plans to summon approximately 60 senators to face charges of vote collusion, before forwarding their cases to the Supreme Court to seek the nullification of their election victories from last year.
A well-informed source at the EC Office stated that an investigative panel, led by EC Deputy Secretary-General Chanin Noilek, has gathered sufficient evidence to summon the senators, who are accused of colluding in the June 26, 2024 senatorial election.
The source added that the senators — including several prominent figures — are expected to be summoned within one to two weeks.
The 60 senators are expected to face charges under Articles 32, 36, 62, 70, and 77 of the Organic Law on the Election of Senators, B.E. 2561 (2018).
Once summoned, the EC will conduct formal inquiries before deciding whether to petition the Supreme Court to remove the accused senators from office. If any of the individuals fail to appear, the EC will immediately submit their cases to the Supreme Court.