Thai Senators to Lobby Cabinet for Bigger Earthquake Compensation Packages

Mounting dissatisfaction over what have been described as "paltry" compensation offers for victims of last month's earthquake has prompted Thai senators to take action, with plans to lobby the Cabinet for a significant increase in financial aid.
At a parliamentary committee meeting on budget management oversight on Monday, lawmakers scrutinised the slow progress and inadequate levels of support being provided to those affected by the tremors that struck Bangkok and other provinces on March 28th.
The committee, chaired by Senator Alongkot Worakee, chairman of the ad hoc committee, heard that while over 32,000 compensation claims had been submitted, the assessment process was lagging significantly.
Supakrit Boonkhan, deputy permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), explained that only around 878 buildings had been inspected and certified within the 30-day deadline set by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), citing the complexity and scheduling demands of the inspections.
He anticipated the first batch of inspected documents would be sent to the DDPM by April 28th.
The committee also received updates on the broader impact of the earthquake. Samas Patamasukhon, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Labour, reported that businesses in over 23 provinces had been affected, totalling approximately 198 establishments.
Regarding the tragic collapse of the new State Audit Office (SAO) building, the death toll stood at 47, with 34 bodies identified (23 Thai and 11 foreign workers), and the identification of the remaining 13 ongoing. Of the eight individuals injured in that incident, seven had been discharged from hospital, with one still receiving treatment.
However, the focus of the senators' concern quickly turned to the low levels of compensation being offered for damaged homes, with reports suggesting some residents had received as little as 70 to 300 baht – an amount deemed wholly insufficient by both victims and some members of the committee.
While BMA officials insisted that current payouts adhered to existing disaster relief regulations, which cap compensation for damaged residences at 49,500 baht, regardless of the property's actual value, senators argued that the scale of the disaster warranted a more substantial and swifter response.
Senator Alongkot himself acknowledged the inadequacy of the current regulations, which cap compensation for damaged residences at 49,500 baht, regardless of the property's actual value.
He stated that while the BMA was following protocol, the committee recognised that the extent of the earthquake's impact exceeded these limitations.
Crucially, Senator Alongkot announced that the Senate committee would now seek intervention at the highest level of government.
He explained that adjusting the current compensation regulations would necessitate amendments to those set by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Commerce, a process likely requiring a Cabinet resolution.
He drew a parallel to past instances, such as the extensive flooding in northern Thailand, where a Cabinet decision was needed to authorise aid beyond the standard regulatory limits.
"The committee has observed that the extent of the damage in this case is far greater than what the regulations stipulate, and the compensation needs to be higher," Senator Alongkot asserted. "The Senate's role is to scrutinise and amend laws. Therefore, we will propose adjustments, including increasing the compensation limit. To do this, we will need to engage with the Cabinet to revise the existing financial regulations."
Senator Alongkot indicated that the committee would be making a formal proposal to the Cabinet, arguing for a special dispensation to provide more appropriate levels of compensation to earthquake victims.
He also highlighted concerns that the current lump-sum payments, intended to cover both labour and materials, might not adequately reflect the current costs of repairs.
Furthermore, the committee raised concerns about the BMA's approach to assessing damage, noting a reliance on residents filing claims rather than proactive surveys.
While acknowledging the BMA's staffing constraints, senators urged a more proactive approach to ensure all affected individuals receive the support they need.
The focus now shifts to whether the Cabinet will heed the Senate's call for increased financial aid, a move that would require acknowledging the limitations of the current disaster relief regulations and potentially setting a precedent for future large-scale emergencies.
The plight of earthquake victims and the adequacy of the government's response are set to remain a key point of discussion in the coming days.