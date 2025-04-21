Thai Senators to Lobby Cabinet for Bigger Earthquake Compensation Packages

Mounting dissatisfaction over what have been described as "paltry" compensation offers for victims of last month's earthquake has prompted Thai senators to take action, with plans to lobby the Cabinet for a significant increase in financial aid.

At a parliamentary committee meeting on budget management oversight on Monday, lawmakers scrutinised the slow progress and inadequate levels of support being provided to those affected by the tremors that struck Bangkok and other provinces on March 28th.

The committee, chaired by Senator Alongkot Worakee, chairman of the ad hoc committee, heard that while over 32,000 compensation claims had been submitted, the assessment process was lagging significantly.

Supakrit Boonkhan, deputy permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), explained that only around 878 buildings had been inspected and certified within the 30-day deadline set by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), citing the complexity and scheduling demands of the inspections.

He anticipated the first batch of inspected documents would be sent to the DDPM by April 28th.

The committee also received updates on the broader impact of the earthquake. Samas Patamasukhon, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Labour, reported that businesses in over 23 provinces had been affected, totalling approximately 198 establishments.

