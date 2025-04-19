Bangkok Governor quells drama, affirms full cooperation in collapsed building rescue effort

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Saturday addressed the ongoing situation regarding the collapsed 30-storey building in Chatuchak district, confirming that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is fully cooperating with all involved agencies.

He dismissed rumors suggesting otherwise and emphasized that communication and coordination have since improved significantly.

The under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 due to the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping over a hundred workers inside.

Chadchart on Saturday provided an update that the building’s front section (Zones A and D) has now been reduced to a height of 12 metres, while the rear section (Zones B and C) is at 10 metres.

Rescue teams are focusing on Zone B and C, believed to be where many victims remain trapped, he said.