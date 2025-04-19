Bangkok Governor quells drama, affirms full cooperation in collapsed building rescue effort

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Saturday addressed the ongoing situation regarding the collapsed 30-storey building in Chatuchak district, confirming that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is fully cooperating with all involved agencies.
He dismissed rumors suggesting otherwise and emphasized that communication and coordination have since improved significantly.
The under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 due to the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping over a hundred workers inside.
Chadchart on Saturday provided an update that the building’s front section (Zones A and D) has now been reduced to a height of 12 metres, while the rear section (Zones B and C) is at 10 metres.
Rescue teams are focusing on Zone B and C, believed to be where many victims remain trapped, he said.
The Governor said six bodies were recovered yesterday from what is believed to be the emergency staircase near the elevator shaft. He added that the staffers will go deeper into the elevator shaft area, which is suspected to contain more victims, likely located between floors 14 to 18, aligning with earlier findings.
All recovered remains must undergo forensic examination before official confirmation. The current death toll stands at 47, with 9 injured and 47 still missing, out of 103 people affected by the collapse.
Addressing media reports that BMA was obstructing evidence collection, Chadchart firmly denied the claims, saying BMA is committed to transparency and assisting in the investigation. He acknowledged that initial challenges in communication may have caused misunderstandings, but now multiple agencies are working together effectively.
Survivor’s Account
Myan Mong, a 43-year-old construction worker from Myanmar, revealed that he worked on the concrete formwork team and was on the 29th floor, between Zones B and C, with friends when the structure began to fall. He separated from the group just before the building collapsed.
“I was still in the building when I realized it was collapsing close to the ground. I had a headache, was injured, and trapped under concrete. I managed to crawl through the rubble to escape,” he recalled.
Tragically, he revealed that seven of his coworkers are missing and three others injured. He received 10,000 baht in initial aid from his employer, Italian-Thai Development, while further support from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) is still being processed.