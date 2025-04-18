Police summon CEO of PKW Joint Venture in connection with collapse of SAO building

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has summoned Patiwat Sirithai, CEO and major shareholder of PN Synchronize Co, Ltd — one of the PKW joint venture companies contracted by the State Auditor Office (SAO) to build its new headquarters in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.
The under-construction 30-storey building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 due to the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping over a hundred workers inside.
Patiwat must testify to the investigators regarding the collapsed building incident on Monday (April 21), Pol Maj Gen Noppasilp Phulsawat, deputy chief of the MPB, said.
He added that investigators have issued summonses for all parties involved in the design, construction, supervision, and official approvals to provide testimony. Design engineers and supervisors from two contracted companies are now beginning to report for questioning — three have already appeared, while two more are expected.
Noppasilp noted that some individuals had requested to postpone their appearances, prompting the reissuance of summonses. If any parties continue to fail to appear, investigators will take steps to locate and compel them to testify, aiming to identify those responsible at every stage of the project. Patiwat, as a contract recipient, is considered a key figure in this process, he added.
Regarding potential legal action, Noppasilp said investigators are awaiting the results of forensic analyses and the findings of a government-appointed fact-finding committee. All efforts are being made to expedite the investigation and establish a clear cause for the building’s collapse, he said.
As for the alleged forgery of signatures of a project supervisor, the Wang Thonglang Police Station has already reported the matter to the MPB. It is likely to be consolidated with the main case regarding the building collapse, said Noppasilp.
The deputy chief also reported that forensic authorities have confirmed 42 deaths, including two victims whose body parts were recovered separately. An additional 50 individuals remain missing.
Investigators have so far questioned seven injured victims, 55 eyewitnesses, 26 relatives of the deceased, and 29 related parties — including representatives from the SAO, design contractors, construction contractors, project supervisors, material inspectors, and officials from the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning — totaling 117 statements to date. The investigation remains ongoing.
Evidence collection at the scene was conducted jointly by forensic officers, the Department of Public Works, and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). Items collected include 193 pieces of rebar and 36 concrete samples, which have been sent for laboratory analysis.