Police summon CEO of PKW Joint Venture in connection with collapse of SAO building

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has summoned Patiwat Sirithai, CEO and major shareholder of PN Synchronize Co, Ltd — one of the PKW joint venture companies contracted by the State Auditor Office (SAO) to build its new headquarters in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

The under-construction 30-storey building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 due to the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping over a hundred workers inside.

Patiwat must testify to the investigators regarding the collapsed building incident on Monday (April 21), Pol Maj Gen Noppasilp Phulsawat, deputy chief of the MPB, said.

He added that investigators have issued summonses for all parties involved in the design, construction, supervision, and official approvals to provide testimony. Design engineers and supervisors from two contracted companies are now beginning to report for questioning — three have already appeared, while two more are expected.