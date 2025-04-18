Arrest warrants imminent in SAO building collapse, says PM

Her remarks on Friday followed a meeting with various government agencies after the 30-storey building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district collapsed due to an earthquake on March 28, resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities.

Paetongtarn stated that the government would collaborate with the Comptroller General's Department, which holds procurement indicators and the authority to terminate contracts. She also called on the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning to work with the police and other relevant agencies to investigate those potentially involved in the incident.

The Prime Minister noted that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is currently examining the quality of steel and cement used in the construction, as well as changes to the original design that may have led to the collapse. The department is also investigating issues related to foreign business operations and alleged bid rigging.

“Please be assured that the government is not turning a blind eye to this matter,” she said.