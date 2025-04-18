Arrest warrants imminent in SAO building collapse, says PM

Her remarks on Friday followed a meeting with various government agencies after the 30-storey building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district collapsed due to an earthquake on March 28, resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities.
Paetongtarn stated that the government would collaborate with the Comptroller General's Department, which holds procurement indicators and the authority to terminate contracts. She also called on the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning to work with the police and other relevant agencies to investigate those potentially involved in the incident.
The Prime Minister noted that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is currently examining the quality of steel and cement used in the construction, as well as changes to the original design that may have led to the collapse. The department is also investigating issues related to foreign business operations and alleged bid rigging.
“Please be assured that the government is not turning a blind eye to this matter,” she said.
Paetongtarn expressed her deep concern over the loss of life, stressing that she could not accept such casualties caused by the collapse of a single building. She said this cannot be compared with Myanmar, where several buildings collapsed due to an 8.2-magnitude earthquake centred in Mandalay.
She clarified that determining the cause of the collapse is the responsibility of the Royal Thai Police and DSI officials.
“Whether it involves issuing arrest warrants or other actions, we’ve discussed this with the police, and they’ve assured us that once sufficient evidence is gathered, arrest warrants will be issued,” she said, adding that this should not take much longer.
When asked by the press why certain agencies have been uncooperative in providing information and documents, Paetongtarn stressed that all agencies must cooperate fully — including the SAO itself — to avoid public suspicion.
The Prime Minister reiterated that the government and relevant agencies are proceeding based on existing evidence and that police have been instructed to carry out their duties to the fullest extent. She also called for inspections of large-scale construction projects to prevent future tragedies.
“Every building must be accountable, as this directly concerns the safety of people who live and work there every day. When problems arise, they must be investigated and prosecuted transparently,” she said.
Regarding allegations of signature forgery and the involvement of SAO officials, Paetongtarn insisted that investigations should be evidence-based and that any punishment should be determined on an individual basis.
She concluded by stating that it is impossible for no one to be held responsible for the incident.