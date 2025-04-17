Bangkok Deputy Governor: Compensation Imminent for Victims of Deadly Building Collapse; Bereavement Funds Increased

This update came after a daily briefing on the ongoing situation following the earthquake-triggered disaster.

Tavida reported that significant headway was made overnight (14th April) in clearing the fallen structure across all designated zones (A, B, C, and D), largely adhering to the planned schedule.

The primary obstacle now lies in tangled steel reinforcements that are hindering rescue teams from thoroughly examining voids within the wreckage.

To overcome this, an additional steel-cutting machine has been deployed to the site today, aiming to boost the efficiency of both the search and the ongoing demolition work.

The height of the remaining debris is now estimated at around 19 metres. The confirmed death toll stands at a tragic 44, with a further 9 individuals injured and 50 still listed as missing.