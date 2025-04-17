Bangkok Deputy Governor: Compensation Imminent for Victims of Deadly Building Collapse; Bereavement Funds Increased

This update came after a daily briefing on the ongoing situation following the earthquake-triggered disaster.
Tavida reported that significant headway was made overnight (14th April) in clearing the fallen structure across all designated zones (A, B, C, and D), largely adhering to the planned schedule.
The primary obstacle now lies in tangled steel reinforcements that are hindering rescue teams from thoroughly examining voids within the wreckage.
To overcome this, an additional steel-cutting machine has been deployed to the site today, aiming to boost the efficiency of both the search and the ongoing demolition work.
The height of the remaining debris is now estimated at around 19 metres. The confirmed death toll stands at a tragic 44, with a further 9 individuals injured and 50 still listed as missing.
Regarding the crucial task of identifying the deceased, 91 of the 103 names provided by the Immigration Bureau have now been positively matched. Efforts are continuing to trace any outstanding individuals who may not yet be accounted for.
Authorities are working closely with forensic specialists to ensure a comprehensive identification process. Furthermore, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's (BMA) international liaison office will be coordinating with the Foreign Office to obtain supplementary identification details from the Myanmar embassy, potentially aiding in the identification of individuals who may have crossed the border.
In a parallel move to support grieving families, the Interior Ministry has increased the financial assistance allocated for funeral arrangements to a standardised 100,000 baht per deceased person, regardless of their position within the family unit or their status as the main provider.
The initial tranche of these payments, for cases that have already undergone verification, is expected to be disbursed at the Interior Ministry on Thursday, 18th April. In the interim, the BMA has requested the necessary time to expedite the transfer of recovered remains for the essential identification procedures.