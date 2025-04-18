THB100,000 funeral aid disbursed to families of collapsed building victims

The government on Friday began disbursing funeral allowances of 100,000 baht each to the families of victims who died in the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

The under-construction 30-storey building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 following the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping over a hundred workers inside.

As of April 18, 49 people have been confirmed dead, with two bodies still awaiting identification.

The first batch of funeral payments was granted to the families of 17 victims at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) headquarters in Bangkok on Friday. The ceremony was presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as national disaster relief commander.

Also in attendance were Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri, Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Ansit Samphantharat, DDPM Director-General Phasakorn Boonyalak, and Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej.