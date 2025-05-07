EC to summon 60 senators over voting collusion charges within 2 weeks

The Election Commission (EC) is set to summon around 60 senators to face charges of voting collusion, before forwarding their cases to the Supreme Court to seek the nullification of their election wins from last year, a source revealed.
According to a well-informed source at the EC Office, an investigative panel led by EC Deputy Secretary-General Chanin Noilek has gathered sufficient evidence to summon the senators, who are accused of colluding in the 26 June 2024 senatorial election.
The source stated that the senators — including several well-known figures — will be summoned within one to two weeks.
The 60 senators are expected to be charged with breaching Articles 32, 36, 62, 70, and 77 of the Organic Law on the Election of Senators, B.E. 2561 (2018).
Once summoned, the EC will conduct formal inquiries before deciding whether to petition the Supreme Court to remove the accused senators from office. If any of the summoned individuals fail to appear, the EC will submit their cases to the Supreme Court immediately.
The source added that Chanin's panel is being assisted by seven investigators from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).
This EC-led probe is separate from the DSI’s own-initiative investigation, launched under pressure from failed senatorial candidates and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong.
Previously, the failed candidates accused the EC of dragging its feet and called on the DSI to investigate the alleged collusion. In response, Minister Tawee ordered the DSI to accept the case; however, the DSI lacks authority to directly investigate election fraud. As a result, the DSI reclassified the investigation as a probe into money laundering and unlawful assembly related to the alleged collusion.
EC Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonmee has previously clarified that election-related investigations fall solely under the EC’s authority. He confirmed that the EC is actively pursuing the matter and has already submitted three senator cases to the Supreme Court.
On Wednesday, the EC source added that the DSI investigation is focusing on failed candidates who allegedly supported the winning senators, and hundreds of them may face charges for unlawful assembly and money laundering.