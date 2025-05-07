EC to summon 60 senators over voting collusion charges within 2 weeks

The Election Commission (EC) is set to summon around 60 senators to face charges of voting collusion, before forwarding their cases to the Supreme Court to seek the nullification of their election wins from last year, a source revealed.

Evidence Ready, Summons Imminent

According to a well-informed source at the EC Office, an investigative panel led by EC Deputy Secretary-General Chanin Noilek has gathered sufficient evidence to summon the senators, who are accused of colluding in the 26 June 2024 senatorial election.

The source stated that the senators — including several well-known figures — will be summoned within one to two weeks.